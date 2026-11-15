Cooper Ranvier Has Record Day In Tennessee Vols Win Over Texas A&M

Cooper Ranvier gave Tennessee its first points, put the Vols ahead for good and tied a school record with his final kick. The junior placekicker made a career-high five field goals Saturday as No. 8 Tennessee beat Texas A&M 22–7 at Kyle Field.

Ranvier added an extra point to finish with 16 of Tennessee’s 22 points. His five field goals matched the program’s single-game record, a mark shared by Alan Duncan, Fuad Reveiz and Alex Walls. Walls made five against Florida in 2000, while Reveiz reached the mark twice in 1982 and Duncan did it against Kentucky in 1978.

Ranvier Gives Tennessee the Lead for Good

Tennessee opened the game with a 16-play, 70-yard drive that took more than nine minutes off the clock. When the Vols stalled near the goal line, Ranvier finished the possession with a 23-yard field goal. He added a 30-yarder in the second quarter after Texas A&M scored its only touchdown. Those two kicks accounted for all of Tennessee’s first-half scoring and kept the Vols within a point at halftime.

His 32-yarder in the third quarter put Tennessee ahead 9–7, a lead the Vols carried into the fourth. Faizon Brandon then found DaSaahn Brame for a five-yard touchdown, and Ranvier’s extra point made it 16–7. Ranvier followed with a 44-yarder, his longest kick of the afternoon, to push the margin to 12.

His final kick from 27 yards tied the school record and capped the scoring. Texas A&M’s touchdown had been enough to hold the lead at halftime. Tennessee’s defense kept the Aggies scoreless the rest of the way, allowing Ranvier’s third field goal to stand as the difference until the offense reached the end zone in the fourth.

A New Career High for the Louisville Transfer

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Ranvier first made four field goals in a game for Louisville against California in November 2025. He matched that total against Alabama on Oct. 17, making all four attempts in the first half of Tennessee’s 26–10 win at Neyland Stadium. That performance earned him SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Both SEC wins followed a similar pattern for Ranvier. Against Alabama, his four field goals accounted for all 12 of Tennessee’s first-half points. Against Texas A&M, he supplied every Tennessee point through three quarters, then added two more field goals after the Vols scored their lone touchdown. Tennessee improved to 8–2 overall and 5–2 in SEC play with two regular-season games remaining. The Vols host LSU next before closing the regular season at Vanderbilt.

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