Live Updates: Tennessee Football vs. Texas A&M

Current Score: Tennessee 3, Texas A&M 0

***For those looking to get updates along the way, please refresh the article for quick and fast information.***

First Quarter

15:00: Tennessee begins on offense. The first play of the game is a completion to Braylon Staley. He moves the chains with 16 yards on the play. 1st and 10 at their own 41. DeSean Bishop gains three on his first rush. Bishop rushes the ball yet again, and he gains six. 3rd and 1 right at the 50-yard line. Faizon Brandon is in the game, and he hands the ball off to Bishop, who moves the chains. MacIntyre is back in at QB. MacIntyre throws the ball to Bishop in the flats. This is a gain of one. 2nd and 9 here at the 47. Bishop gained five on that play. It is 3rd and 2, and the crowd is going wild. MacIntyre's pass to Staley is complete, short of the line. It is 4th and inches here. DaSaahn Brame rushes up the middle, and the drive continues. Javin Gordon gets his first carry of the game. He gains about three. 2nd and 7 here. This will be the 10th play of the drive. Josh Heupel burns a timeout. This is their first charged timeout of the half for Heupel. Gordon gains six right there. Brandon returns at QB. He hands the ball off to Bishop, who gains six on the play. MacIntyre returns at QB, and completes a first-down pass to Radarious Jackson. 15 on that play, so they are down to seven. 1st and Goal here. Bishop gains four on the play. 2nd and Goal at the 3. Bishop nearly gains three. It is now 3rd and Goal from an inch away. Tennessee will now kick a field goal after MacIntyre was sacked on the play. This will be a 23-yard field goal. The kick is up and it is good.

5:32: Josh Turbyville is on to kick the ball off. The drive will begin at the 28 after a good return by Jamarion Morrow. KJ Edwards gains two yards on the first play of the game via a rush. Marcel Reed throws the ball to Mario Craver on the second play of the game. 3rd and 3 here. The pass is incomplete across the middle, and the Aggies go three-and-out. They will punt to Qua Moss.

4:08: Tennessee will begin the drive with 96 yards to go if they want to score. MacIntyre begins the drive at quarterback. Bishop gains three on the first play. Bishop gains four. It will now be 3rd and 3. Bishop is swallowed up for a loss of one, and Jackson Ross is on to punt. A long return flips the field, but there is a flag on the field. Illegal block in the back on the Aggies. This moves the all back to the 30 of the Aggies.

2:01: The first play of the drive is almost picked off. 2nd and 10 here for Reed and company. The handoff goes to Edwards, and he is swallowed in the backfield by Jeremiah Telander. It is now 3rd and 11. Reed's pass is way off. The Aggies will punt.

1:26: Tennessee begins the drive at their own 14. Gordon gains six on play No. 1. 2nd and 4 here. MacIntyre is sacked. An empty set screen pass is called. The Vols get called for an illegal block in the back, and now Ross will punt. That will be the end of the quarter. Correction; the Aggies burned a timeout with four seconds remaining in the quarter, so the punt will come before the quarter's conclusion.

Pre-Game Articles Worth Reading

Pre-Game Information

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in what many consider a must-win game for this Tennessee football program, as they have hopes and a great chance to make the college football playoffs if they win out.

They also have a great chance of making the SEC Championship game if they were to win this contest, as this appears as the toughest road game left on the schedule for Tennessee.

Josh Heupel even acknowledged that they would play playing against a "really good football team" when he opened the week up.

"Good afternoon. Guys were in this morning and had an opportunity to learn a lot from the tape and push forward to A&M, getting ready to go play a really good football team. They’re talented in every phase of the game. They’ve lost some tough games. You can look at the way that they played last week, offense, 460 yards of offense. Alabama, a couple weeks ago, they got a lead at the end of the third quarter. And it’s a really good football team. It’ll be a great environment. Been there before and it will take us being at our best. Open it up.”

The Vols will be without double-digit players, including Daune Morris and Tyree Weathersby, who both suffered season-ending injuries since last Saturday. Tennessee also has two players out due to illness, and they were also delayed in arriving to Texas ahead of the game due to the FAA grounding flights, adding even more adversity to deal with.

This game is set to kickoff at 3:00 PM EST, or 2:00 PM CST (local time for those in attendance).

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.