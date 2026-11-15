Everything Faizon Brandon, Jeremiah Telander and DaSaahn Brame Said Following the Win Against Texas A&M

The Tennessee Volunteers used yet another big 4th quarter to pull away from the upset minded Texas A&M Aggies. The Vols ended up winning with a final score of 22-7. In a game that had a lot of adversity before the game, then added more during the game it was an impressive win for the Vols. This win keeps them alive for not only the College Football Playoff but also the SEC Championship game.

After the game Jeremiah Telander, Faizon Brandon and DaSaahn Brame Spoke to the media. What they said is below.

Jeremiah Telander on the Defense Getting Big Stops

“Yeah, it comes from all the offseason preparation. Like I said from the beginning of the season, you give us an inch and we will defend it. That's our mindset. That's how we practice and that's how we play.”

Faizon Brandon on Having to Wait His Turn for Playing Time Again

“First just want to give all glory to God and I'll say you know, it wasn't too tough really was just trying to get healthy first and then just stay prepared you know wait my turn keep on learning and preparing like I got a start and stuff. So, that was really the biggest for me”

Faizon Brandon on If Him and George MacIntyre Have a Great Appreciation for Each Other Now

“Yeah, definitely like I think we have like a way better relationship now than we did back then, you know talk a lot more, play like more connected and know that we need each other so I feel like that's how it is now.”

Faizon Brandon on if the Package of Plays Inserted the Past Two Weeks Helped Prepare Him

“Yeah, for sure. You know, kind of got the jitters out early, you know, so when I went in it was kind of just getting with the flow of the game. So, I feel like it did help me out early.”

Faizon Brandon on the Option Play

“Really was just, you know, attacking the last man on the line of scrimmage. Just playing the game with him. He was trying to seem like he wanted to play both. So, just playing the game back with him and pitching it.”

DaSaahn Brame on His First Receiving Touchdown

“Yeah. No, it was great. The offense did a great job driving the ball down the field to get us in that position and then you know, I kind of set a little rough for Trent and then the safety bit down on him. I came up and back to the end zone and he threw the ball. So, I mean it was a great feeling definitely just like I was saying earlier in the week as a question as well just kind of staying down and being patient on my time was coming.

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Jeremiah Telander on the Travel Situation

“Yeah, I think we all handled it pretty well. We're just sitting on the plane waiting for it to take off. It takes an abnormally long time to take off and then we start looking at our phones and seeing that, you know, the planes are shut down all across the world, whatnot, but the message was spot the ball whenever, wherever. And I think we did that.”

DaSaahn Brame on if the Travel Situation Felt Like a Field Trip

“Yeah, a little bit. I mean it was pretty tiring. We had to go back to facility and then came back and got back a little late, but I mean they did a good job letting us get our sleep and kind of extending our wake up time in the morning today.”

Jeremiah Telander on if Tennessee Can Beat Any Team with Their Physical Drives and Style

“Yes, sir. Without a doubt. When we have all three phases of our team working together, we are a very dangerous team. And if we don't hurt ourselves and make mistakes, I don't know if there's a team that can beat us when we're rolling.”

Faizon Brandon on his Ability to Manage the Clock Tonight

“I feel like Yeah and it's something that we work in the offseason a lot. So, it's kind of when it when it happens in a game, it's kind of second nature. So, I feel like we work it a lot, do a lot of situational stuff. So, we're very prepared whenever it happens in the games.”

Jeremiah Telander on Taking Pride in the Second Half

“Yeah. As a whole team, we take a lot of pride in the second half of every single game. We want to start fast in the third quarter. In this game, their offense had the ball first, so we wanted to start fast and then finish strong ultimately in the fourth quarter. We take a lot of pride in that.”

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