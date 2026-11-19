No. 9 Tennessee and LSU prepare to battle Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers dealt with more season-ending injuries last week. The latest was junior wide receiver Mike Matthews’ knee injury during the Texas A&M game.

This week will be an opportunity to see who can step up in his place for the remainder of the season. Replacing Matthews is no easy task. Not only was he the team’s leading receiver, but he also brought leadership and great run-blocking skills to the field.

“We’re going to miss Mike in a lot of different ways,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said on Monday’s Mike Keith Show. “His competitive makeup, how he practices and demanding that from his teammates. But we’ve got some young guys. The next man’s got to step up, and they’ll get ready, and we have a lot of trust in them that they’ll go play really good football on Saturday.”

Tennessee is also missing offensive lineman Nic Moore, who’s started at left guard since Wendell Moe Jr., exited for the season. Moore missed Texas A&M with a medical issue. That brought Shamurad Umarov back into the starting rotation up front against Texas A&M.

According to reports, on Wednesday, from CBS Sports Matt Zenitz, Moore is expected to miss the last two regular season games.

On Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference released its initial availability report ahead of the LSU game. Below is the full report for Tennessee.

Out

TE #0 Ethan Davis

WR #4 Mike Matthews

WR #9 Joakim Dodson

LB #12 Jaedon Harmon

DB #15 Edrees Farooq

RB #17 Daune Morris

DL #18 Tyree Weathersby

DB #24 Dylan Lewis

OL #58 Nic Moore

OL #75 Wendell Moe Jr.

LSU has dealt with some season-ending injuries this season also. Safety Dashawn Spears, linebacker Charles Ross II, and wide receiver Phillip Wright III have all been out since September.

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (7) reacts during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman defensive tackle Richard Anderson has been out for three weeks with an undisclosed injury and is listed as out for this week as well. Also, linebacker Whit Weeks is listed as doubtful. He fractured his right fibula and underwent surgery after playing in LSU's first four games. Last week, he dressed out for Senior Day festivities, but didn’t play in the loss to Texas. Below is LSU’s report.

Out

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

S #10 Dashawn Spears

LB #26 Charles Ross II

WR #15 Phillip Wright III

DL #88 Richard Anderson

DE #91 Trenton Henderson

Questionable

WR #4 Jackson Harris

WR #6 Winston Watkins Jr.

Probable

S #28 Jhase Thomas

Doubtful

LB #7 Whit Weeks

Before Saturday's kickoff, the SEC will release updated reports on Thursday and Friday nights, and 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

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