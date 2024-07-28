Da'Saahn Brame Flips From Oregon Football, Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Volunteers have worked to make the flip of 4-star Tight End Da'Saahn Brame. Brame committed to the Oregon Ducks back in June, but following a weekend visit to Knoxville, he will be a Vol.
Tennessee Tight End coach Alec Abeln now has two tight end commits in the 2025 recruiting class, as Brame joins TE Jack VanDorselaer as verbal commitments just four and a half months until early national signing day.
The Tennessee Volunteers now have 20 commits in the 2025 recruiting class with the flip of Da'Saahn Brame. At 6'6, 230 pounds, Brame's tape shows and extremely explosive athlete at the tight end position while having the frame to add to the run game early in his career. Brame had 46 receptions for 942 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior last season for Derby High School in Derby, Kansas.
WATCH: Da'Saahn Brame Highlights
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
- Lagonza Hayward, S
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
