De'Rail Sims Credits DeSean Bishop's Faith When Talking About His Leadership

The Tennessee Volunteers have some big stars in town this season, including their starting running back, DeSean Bishop, who many could argue is the best player on the offense. Bishop finished last season as a 1,000-yard rusher, but is on pace to do the same thing this season.

Bishop has improved in many different areas of his game, including arguably the biggest area of his game. That being his leadership. This is something that De'Rail Sims discussed in his press conference ahead of Tennessee's game against the Kennesaw State Owls.

De'Rail Sims Talks About DeSean Bishop's Faith and Leadership

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates after a touchdown run against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think he's more confident. I think last year he was still finding his voice in terms of the role that he was in, he’s a guy that wants to be a leader and wants to lead in a positive direction. You can tell that by the way he talks about his faith; I think that has helped him grow as well. So I just think he’s more confident in himself right now in terms of the leader that he’s becoming. And the guys, shoot, when he talks up, they listen. Everybody snap their eyes around, snap their head around, let’s hear what he’s got to say, and I think that’s helped a lot as a whole entire unit,” Sims said.

Bishop taking pride in the way that he talks about his faith has been a perfect example of how he can become a leader, which is something that he started to do a season ago. Although it has only been two games thus far, it seems that the Tennessee running back has taken a massive step forward not only in his faith, but also in his leadership role with the Vols.

The talented prospect has also taken a step up on the field, as he has taken a giant leap forward when it comes to working through contact.

DeSean Bishop Has Gotten Better When Working Through Contact

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s been good, that’s the biggest deal I challenged him on. The one run that he had in the hole, that’s a 50-50 opportunity. When it’s one-on-one with a defender in the hole, man, run through his face and let’s go accelerate through that and go have big plays. He’s done a good job of yards after contact so far this season. Continue to drive his feet, accelerate through contact, continue to play low. We still gotta play a little bit lower as a whole entire group, but he’s done a good job in terms of yards after contact,” Sims said.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.