Everything DeSean Bishop Said After His Big Performance Against Georgia Tech

Tennessee running back Desean Bishop starred in the Vols' win over Georgia Tech, rushing for 147 yards and two scores in the victory. Here is everything he said after the game.

DeSean Bishop on How Tennessee’s Running Game “Wore Down” Georgia Tech

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball while defended by Georgia Tech during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Definitely at the end of the game, we had an opportunity to put the game away, put the running game, and we were really good; the running game was hot. First play of the game, I think, had a 30-yard carry and just set the tone for the rest of the game- what we were gonna do. And just overall, our o-line, they blocked their tails off today; they created huge holes for us to run through. I believe that the physicality had to be matched too, 'cause they were; they threw everything they had of us, especially the wild scrimmage. And we just matched their intensity all day, all night."

DeSean Bishop on Daune Morris’ Performance

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Daune Morris (17) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just Daune being Daune. Young guy that’s really taken the next steps, someone that's going to learn, someone who has a bright future ahead of himself, as long as he continues to trend in the right direction. I’m not surprised that when he sees that hole open up, he made a play right there.”

DeSean Bishop on Celebrating with Duane Morris after Morris’ Touchdown

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) bows his head after a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Man, I just seen his growth. Obviously, his freshman year wasn't what he wanted it to be; he didn't play a lot as a freshman. And this year, finding his way in the rotation this year, and he’s just a guy that's continuing to grow, growing off the field, and someone who's willing to work and just give his all for the Vols. And I just, I mean, God's good. I mean, I love seeing my guys make their plays. It's fun to see me make plays, well, but it's something different. I get a different type of joy, seeing other guys make plays as well. So, like I said, when you all eat, we’ll make sure we do that tonight.”

DeSean Bishop on Faizon Brandon’s First Road Start

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"(He's) Unfazed man. Guys, he doesn't act like a freshman as a competitor; he came up big on some third downs, didn't see anything open up for you. Made a play with his legs, man. He's always getting us out of sticky situations. And I think the kid has a really bright future, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he does the rest of the season."

DeSean Bishop on How Faizon Brandon Was Able to Get Out of Sticky Situations

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just adapting to challenges; everything not going to be perfect. I'm sure every team in the country is, like, they got a freshman quarterback there, so let's try to straddle him and rattle him, and he just doesn't seem that. And, you see, he gets out of every situation, and he plays lights out. So we're gonna continue to need that as we get later on in the season.”

DeSean Bishop on How Satisfied He Was with the Win

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, enjoy this, 'cause, I mean, that's not a bad team out there. It was a close game all the way. And honestly, until the end, they fought to the very end of it. Obviously. We play in the SEC, so there's a gauntlet in that league as well. So the mistakes got to come down, shooting ourselves in the foot, because at the end of the day we’re the only team that can beat us, in my opinion. So if we don't shoot ourselves in the foot, man, we're gonna be good.”

DeSean Bishop on the Right Side of the Offensive Line

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs into the end zone during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"They just dominated the whole game. Left side, center, wideouts, tight ends- it was a team effort today. Running the ball, 300 yards on the ground; I don't think we ever- I don't think we had it in a minute, honestly. And it just shows what happens when you can run the ball: you can control the game, you can control the game at the end right there. And defense is playing well. So, I mean, when we can run the ball, we're pretty hard to stop."

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