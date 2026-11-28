Tennessee is one win away from a 10-win regular season. It could have to earn it without the SEC’s leading rusher and the linebacker who led the Vols in tackles against LSU. Running back De’Sean Bishop and linebacker Arion Carter are both game-time decisions for Saturday’s regular-season finale at Vanderbilt. Both were listed as questionable on Friday’s SEC availability report after getting hurt in Tennessee’s 27–13 win over LSU. Bishop rushed for 52 yards on 18 carries before leaving with a leg injury. Carter left in the second half with an ankle injury.

Who gets Bishop’s carries?

Bishop leads the SEC with 1,215 rushing yards and has scored 13 touchdowns on the ground. The Doak Walker Award finalist has averaged more than 22 carries per game. That workload is what makes this a bigger question than who takes the first handoff. If Bishop is limited or can’t go, Tennessee has to figure out who gets the ball on second-and-6, third-and-2 and late in the fourth quarter.

Javin Gordon averaged 5.4 yards per carry against the Tigers. Freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon also shined, as he ran for 112 yards and scored twice in the fourth quarter. Tennessee finished with 203 rushing yards, with Brandon accounting for more than half of them. Although, Brandon got those yards at QB in shotgun. The Vols have the legs to keep the ground game moving. Tennessee also has one fewer option in the backfield, with Daune Morris breaking his leg two weeks ago. The bigger test will come if Tennessee has a lead late and needs a few first downs to keep Vanderbilt’s offense on the sideline. That’s where Bishop’s workload matters most. Vanderbilt isn't having a good season, BUT this is a rivalry game, and wild things happen often in rivalry games. Today could be a good rest spot for Bishop, if the Vols can get a comfortable lead, and rest up for the playoff run.



What does Tennessee lose if Carter sits?

Carter had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery against LSU. The Vols finished with eight sacks and held the Tigers to 265 yards.

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If Carter can’t play, watch how Tennessee handles third down. His sack against LSU showed what he can add to the pass rush from linebacker. The Vols will have to decide who gets those assignments and how often to send pressure against Vanderbilt. Tennessee enters the finale at 9–2 and No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings. A win would give the Vols 10 regular-season wins and strengthen their case to host a first-round playoff game. Vanderbilt gets a chance to complicate that in Nashville, a year after beating Tennessee 45–24 in Knoxville.

The SEC’s final availability report is due at 5:30 p.m. ET. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at FirstBank Stadium, with ESPN carrying the game.

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