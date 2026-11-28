No. 5 Tennessee has a chance to finish the regular season with 10 wins and strengthen its College Football Playoff position Saturday. It heads to Nashville with two of its most important players still on the SEC availability report. Running back De'Sean Bishop and linebacker Arion Carter remained questionable on Friday night’s SEC availability report after both were injured in last week’s 27–13 win over LSU.

The Volunteers (9–2, 6–2 SEC) and Commodores (4–7, 1–7 SEC) will kick off at 7 p.m. ET at FirstBank Stadium. ESPN will carry the Nov. 28 game. Tennessee moved from No. 9 to No. 5 in the CFP rankings after beating LSU, putting a potential home playoff game in reach.

Bishop ran for 52 yards on 18 carries against the Tigers before leaving with a leg injury. The Doak Walker Award finalist’s status matters for an offense that rushed for 203 yards last week. Quarterback Faizon Brandon accounted for 112 of those yards and scored twice on the ground in the fourth quarter. If Bishop is limited, the Vols will have to decide how to distribute his carries against Vanderbilt. Carter left in the second half with an ankle injury, but he had already done plenty of damage. He led Tennessee with 10 tackles, including two for loss, and added a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Tennessee finished with eight sacks and held LSU to a season-low 265 yards. If Carter can’t go Saturday, the Vols will have to replace one of the players who helped drive that performance.

Friday’s report carried over every designation from Thursday for both teams. Vanderbilt offensive lineman Clinton Azubuike remained questionable, and eight Commodores were listed out. Starting quarterback Jared Curtis did not appear on the report, even though head coach Clark Lea said earlier in the week that Curtis was banged up. The SEC posted Friday’s update at 8:10 p.m. ET. The final report is due Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff.

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report

Questionable

LB #7 Arion Carter

RB #18 De'Sean Bishop

Out

TE #0 Ethan Davis

WR #4 Mike Matthews

WR #9 Joakim Dodson

LB #12 Jaedon Harmon

DB #15 Edrees Farooq

RB #17 Daune Morris

DL #18 Tyree Weathersby

DB #24 Dylan Lewis

OL #58 Nic Moore

OL #75 Wendell Moe Jr.

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Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Vanderbilt Commodores Injury Report

Questionable

OL #51 Clinton Azubuike

Out

CB #0 Cobey Sellers

QB #1 Blaze Berlowitz

EDGE #17 Edwin Kolenge

LB #18 Josiah Broxton

RB #23 Evan Hampton

LB #34 Daniel Vollmer Jr.

OL #50 Gunner Givens

DL #55 Aaron Bryant

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