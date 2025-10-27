Defensive Lineman Dominic Bailey Previews Oklahoma Matchup
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers defense will have their hands full with an Oklahoma offense led by a quarterback that can make explosive plays happen in John Mateer.
The defensive unit under Tim Banks will be counted on to step up and play to their potential in this game if they want to secure the victory as it gets deeper into the game, with the opportunity to build on some solid individual performances and grow into a consistent and complete defensive unit for the entirity of a game.
That will start with one of the primary goals of a defense: tackle the ball carrier. This is something that has plagued the unit as of late and is something they are looking to change this week when they face the Sooners.
Dominic Bailey Discusses Defense Tackling Woes
"[The defensive problems], They're definitely fixable. It is just the little things we are messing up on, just like being assignment sound and honestly just finishing the tackles. We have missed a lot of tackles this year, so we have to get better at that."
"(The coaches) have been very critical and it's just been like a huge point of emphasis this week because the last couple of games, our tackling has been terrible, so that is something we have been focusing on a lot."
Bailey Talks Excitement for a Night Game in Neyland Stadium
"We have not had a night time (game) in Neyland (Stadium) this year, so everybody is excited. It's just the vibes and the crowd energy, everybody feeds off it and it's real fun."
Bailey Discusses the Challenge of Containing John Mateer
"He is a great quarterback. He makes the right plays, he makes the right reads. We just as a defensive line have to keep him in the pocket, make sure he does not use his legs, and try to get a lot of pressure on him to get him off his spot early."
"It is kind of similar (to Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green). I would not say he is as athletic as him, but he is still similar, so we have to keep our eyes on him, keep him in the pocket to make sure he does not get to our edges like we tried to do with Taylen Green."
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that defensive lineman Dominic Bailey had to say in his preview of facing Oklahoma this Saturday.