DeSean Bishop Joins Johnnie Jones in Tennessee Football History

DeSean Bishop grew up in Knoxville, played his high school ball at Karns, and walked on at Tennessee. On Saturday night at Neyland Stadium, he did something only one other Vol had ever done. Bishop crossed the 1,000-yard mark in the fourth quarter of Tennessee’s 34-6 win over Kentucky. He joined Johnnie Jones as the only players in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

The Vols led just 13-6 heading into the fourth. Bishop scored twice from five yards out in the final quarter as Tennessee pulled away. He finished with 109 yards on 25 carries and left Neyland with 1,048 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns for the season.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) carries the ball during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From Karns to the Tennessee Backfield

Bishop had plenty of yards to his name before he put on a Tennessee jersey. He ran for 8,347 yards and 102 touchdowns at Karns. He also won Tennessee’s Class 5A Mr. Football award in his junior and senior years. Then came a setback. Bishop was hurt in preseason camp in 2023 and missed his first season. He redshirted that fall and made his debut the next year. He ran for 455 yards and three scores in 2024 while backing up Dylan Sampson.

Knoxville's own.



DeSean Bishop is only the second player in Tennessee history with back-to-back seasons of 1,000 yards rushing. pic.twitter.com/9mytUpCJXH — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 8, 2026

Bishop earned a scholarship in the spring of 2025. That fall, he ran for 1,076 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first year as the starter. That was the 21st 1,000-yard rushing season in program history. When he came back this season, he was the first Vol to return after a 1,000-yard season since Jalen Hurd in 2016.

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Bishop Joins One of Tennessee’s Best

Jones was the first Vol to reach 1,000 yards in a season. He led the SEC with 1,116 yards in 1983, then led the league again with 1,290 in 1984. More than four decades passed before another Tennessee back put two of those seasons together. Bishop’s milestone also gave Josh Heupel’s Vols a 1,000-yard rusher for the fourth straight season. Jaylen Wright ran for 1,013 yards in 2023. Sampson set the school record with 1,491 in 2024. Bishop took over the next year and has kept the streak going since.

Bishop has a shot at being Tennessee’s first Doak Walker Award winner. He earned the award’s national running back of the week honor after he ran for 159 yards and two scores against Alabama in October. Now the former Karns High School standout has a place beside one of the best backs ever to wear orange.

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