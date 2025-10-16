DeSean Bishop's Injury Status for Tennessee Football vs Alabama
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to many different things. This includes running the football. The Vols have been looking at the opportunity to run the ball, and they will need to do it against Bama.
They will have to hope that their running back will be able to play in this game, as they have DeSean Bishop on the injury report. Bishop is now listed as Probable to play.
His position coach De'Rail Sims shared some comments on him.
Sims on Bishop's Game Against Arkansas
“I think he just got in his groove early in that game on Saturday. You saw him get hot early on in that first drive, in that same situation in that second drive. I think he got really, really comfortable early on, and then he did a really good job just being patient and allowing the game to come to him, and you just saw him progress as the game went along, and he felt really, really good.”
Sims on Bishop Creating Long Runs
“The biggest deal is he’s delivering the blocks to the OL, and then his vision is taking over. He’s doing a really good job. He’s having a break a tackle, which all running backs do, but he’s allowing his vision to be able to take over once he set those blocks up. And then he’s doing a really good job, like the one before half to where he pops that one, like you see the patience and then you see the acceleration. That’s the thing that I think with him, he’s done a really good job of growing at.”
When Bishop went down last week, the next man up helped the Vols win. That man being Peyton lewis. This is something that Josh Heupel talked about following the game against Arkansas.
Heupel on Bishop and Lewis
"Yeah, you guys have heard me say it, I don't care where you're at, how much you've played, man. You get into this stretch inside the SEC, next guy is going to be called upon, and you know, those running backs have all played well throughout the course of it. Huge run there by Peyton. You know, really down the stretch and late third and fourth quarter. He played really wel. I said it to the team. You know, as we were just talking about the game afterwards, Jadon Perlotte, right? Huge, huge play in the football game. He's a part of it. You don't know when your time's coming. You better get prepared. You know proud of those guys that were prepared for their moment tonight," Heupel explained.
To the point of Bishop. "I don't think it's a long-term deal here, at all," Heupel stated.