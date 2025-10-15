Volunteer Country

DeSean Bishop's Performance Could Help Vols With David Gabriel-Georges Recruitment

DeSean Bishop's career-high performance against Arkansas could help the Vols with their recruitment

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) runs his way towards the end zone to give Baylor the first points of the game during the TSSAA DII-AAA Football Championships inside Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) runs his way towards the end zone to give Baylor the first points of the game during the TSSAA DII-AAA Football Championships inside Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. / Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers had a great showing when it comes to their game on Saturday in multiple different ways despite the outcome of the game only being a narrow Tennessee. This is a game that many anticipated the Vols to win but more than one score, but a win is a win, which is the most important factor of this game, as the Tennessee program can only afford to dop one moe game at most and that's if they win some of these final games convincingly.

The Vols had many different players step up, including a guy like DeSean Bishop. Bishop played an on-field role and an off-field role, as this game could be viewed as a selling point to one of the better p[layers in the class, and Tennessee's running back target.

How DeSean Bishop Could Help Tennessee Recruit David Gabriel-Georges

David Gabriel George
Baylor’s David Gabriel Georges jumps over CPA’s Roman Abbagnaro during the game between Baylor and CPA at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. / Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers running back had a career high game against the Akansas Razorbacks, and he missed part of the game due to injury. The Vols running back finished the game with a total of 146 rushing yads on 14 carries. The Vols also had a great showing even down the depth chart with Peyton Lewis. Lewis came in and put the game on ice as well as scored two touchdowns.

Why could this help the Vols for David Gabriel-Georges?

Gabriel-Georges was at Tennessee for a visit, and this was a game that showed people that a running back could absolutely strive in the rushing attack, but multiple running backs will see the ball. Per usual, the Vols used three running backs in this game. That is a good bit of backs in one, not to mention the fact that in certain games the Vols will use Daune Morris.

Many have compared the Tennessee high school football star to some of the greats, as well as some going as far as saying he is a generational running back. Gabriel-Georges is looking at many schools, with the common names at this time being the Tennessee Volunteers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. While it is easy to think about how he plays in the state of Tennessee, it is important to note that he isn't originally from this state, as he came over from Canada.

The Vols will hope to land him, and I find it very hard to think that a guy like Bishop taking a step forward in this one didn't at least catch the attention of Gabriel-Georges.

