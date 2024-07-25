Detroit Lions to Give Hendon Hooker 'Every Opportunity' to Win Backup Job
The Detroit Lions plan to give Hendon Hooker every opportunity to win the backup job this offseason during training camp.
NFL training camps have started across the professional football league and not only is it a time for players to get back into their groove, but also an opportunity for players to fight for spots on the depth chart. That's what former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will be doing ahead of the 2024 season as he tries to earn the number two spot behind Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions this season.
Earlier this year, it was mentioned that Hooker struggled a bit during practice. Reports mentioned that he struggled with accruracy but also looked to be settling in and becoming more comfrtobale each and every day. On the flip side though, veteran quarterback Nate Sudfeld looked to be the more consistent quarterback behind Goff. However, Hooker's opportunity to be the organizations' backup quarterback isn't going away any time soon, according to reports.
"The team is going to give Hooker every opportunity to win the backup job at quarterback behind Goff.," Tim Twentyman wrote for Detroitlions.com. "They drafted him in the third round last offseason, and he took all the second-team reps Wednesday. But don't count out Sudfeld from making it a closer competition than people might think. Sudfeld ran a smooth third-team offense Wednesday, which isn't always easy to do. That will be a fun competition to watch.
Hooker provides a higher upside in the quarterback room than Sudfeld would if Goff were to go down at any point this season as he is enetring just his second year in the league. In 2023, Hooker was battling back from a knee injury he suffered late in the season with the Tennessee Volunteers.
