Hendon Hooker Hoping To Recapture Tennessee Magic
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker is hoping to recapture some of the magic he had during his collegiate days with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker spent his rookie season rehabbing from an ACL tear he sustained during his final playing days at the University of Tennessee. Hooker sparked an 11-2 season that breathed life into the football town of Knoxville, Tennessee; the Lions selected him with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Lions have achieved massive success with quarterback Jared Goff the past two seasons, making an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2024 and capturing the NFC North division title. Detroit doesn't seem to be in a massive hurry to make a quarterback switch, but Hooker is preparing to jumpstart his NFL career now that he's fully healthy.
One of the most difficult parts of returning from a knee injury is rebuilding self-confidence, especially when entering the professional level. Hooker is still attempting to get where he wants to, and he explained his offseason process to the media during a recent press conference.
"Continue to gain confidence and continue to master the offense," Hooker told reporters on Thursday. "Just complete balls, just getting back into the rhythm of completing balls. Just playing free; that's what I'm trying to get to. Just playing free like I was at Tennessee.
