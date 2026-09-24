Hollywood Smothers Injury Status vs. Tennessee Football

Tennessee is set to take on Texas in just a matter of days in what is one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. The Vols come into the game ranked 14th in the country, while Texas comes in as the top-ranked team in the country.

On top of that, ESPN College GameDay will be in Knoxville for the game, which will be just one of many pregame festivities that fans can enjoy before the game kickoff.

Both teams have electric offenses that could make Saturday’s game all the more fun to watch.

Between potential first overall pick Arch Manning, five-star true freshman Faizon Brandon, Cam Coleman, DeSean Bishop, and more, this game has no shortage of offensive stars. However, the Longhorns might be without one of their best offensive weapons.

Hollywood Smothers Questionable to Play Saturday

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) runs for yardage during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams have released their midweek injury reports ahead of Saturday’s game. One of the most notable names for either side on the injury report is the Longhorns’ Hollywood Smothers, who was listed as questionable.

Smothers is one of the best running backs in the country and has provided a huge spark to the Longhorns’ offense. The N.C. State transfer has totaled 198 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries through three games into this season. He also has a receiving touchdown.

Smothers was huge in helping Texas come back from down 20 in the fourth quarter against Ohio State, which was ranked first in the country at the time, scoring two touchdowns in the win.

On3 reports that Smothers is dealing with a lower-body injury, and Vols on SI will keep you updated throughout the week as to whether Smothers can play or not.

If he cannot go, Texas will have a few options at running back. The two who will likely take the majority of carries would be Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown, who has totaled 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns so far this season, and true freshman Derek Cooper, who has 50 rushing yards and a touchdown this season.

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