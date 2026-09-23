Three Names Fans Could Expect to Likely Be on Tennessee Football's Injury Report

The injury report for the Tennessee vs. Texas game is set to be released in hours. With that being said, the report could be massive for both teams. Among all of the players who could find themselves on the report, these three are the ones that I expect to be on the list the most (not factoring in the season-ending injuries that are known).

Javin Gordon - Running Back

Tennessee running back Javin Gordon (6) shakes off Furman safety Joshua Tarver (6) during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Javin Gordon wasn't active for the Tennessee Vols game against the Kennesaw State Owls, which was something that caught many by surprise. By no means am I going to say that he is going to play, but the same could be said about his active status. This was a shocker that hasn't been asked about much, and is something that many can expect to see on the report, even if he is good to go on Saturday. Keep an eye out for the talented running back, who many view as the No. 2 on the roster.

Dylan Lewis - Safety

Tennessee defensive back Dylan Lewis (24) during Vols' football's first day of fall camp in Knoxville on July 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dylan Lewis is one of the safety prospects who has done a great job as a sub and a primary rotational player in the secondary. He was someone who did play against the Kennesaw State Owls, but unfortunately, he went down with an injury in the game. He would never return and was helped off the field. He is obviously banged up, and it seems almost 100% likely that he will find himself on the report no matter what his status is. Lewis is someone that Tennessee would love to have out there, but it remains unknown, at least for the media, if that will even be a possibility for the Tennessee vs. Texas game on Saturday.

Daevin Hobbs - Defensive Lineman

Tennessee defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (5) speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Daevin Hobbs is someone who will definitely be on the report in my opinion. Not only did he miss the game against the Kennesaw State Owls, but he has been dealing with this same injury since the beginning of the season. With that being said, even if he is a go, it is something that will be monitored. I think Hobbs has done a great job managing his injury, and last week may have been due to taking caution before SEC play, but with something that has been lingering it is nearly 100% that he will be on the report, even if he is someone who will play on Saturday.

In Conclusion

In conclusion, I have yet to see the report, and this is something that will be released on Wednesday night. With that being said, these are strictly predictions at the time, and things are subject to change. By no means am I going to say these are things that will happen, but if I had to predict how the report will look, I would say that these three would be on the list.

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