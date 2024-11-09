Dylan Sampson Being Ignored in the Heisman Race
If you’re paying any attention to college football this season, you’ve hopefully heard about Tennessee’s star running back, Dylan Sampson, and the ridiculous numbers he’s putting up.
He has 980 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns through eight games. Those 19 touchdowns already broke a school record for most rushing touchdowns in a season. It is also one of the most impressive starts to a season for an SEC running back in the history of the conference. 19 rushing touchdowns through eight games is a conference record.
He’s making a legitimate case for the Heisman Trophy—something not many running backs do in the quarterback-dominated world of college football. But a quick look at Heisman odds lists and leaderboards shows that he is not being considered for the Heisman in a serious way.
Let’s talk about why Sampson deserves to be right in the mix for the Heisman in 2024, and ponder why he is being laregely ignored nationally.
Racking Up Historic Touchdown Numbers
He’s gunning for totals that we haven’t seen since Derrick Henry’s monster 2015 season, and he might even leave Henry’s 28-touchdown mark in the dust by season's end. That’s rare territory, and it’s not just about the numbers—it’s the way Sampson is scoring in key moments and carrying Tennessee’s offense to big wins.
Clutch Performances in SEC Games
What really stands out about Sampson this year is how he’s performing in the SEC—arguably the toughest conference for a running back. Week after week, he’s facing top-tier defenses that know he’s coming and are still unable to stop him. In four consecutive SEC games, he has at least 100 rushing yards and two or more rushing touchdowns. He’s averaging 5.7 yards per carry and has been a nightmare for even the best defenses.
In the Vols' biggest win of the year agaisnt Alabama, he had 139 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three rushing touchdowns agaisnt Florida including the game-winner in overtime. Big performances like that in rivarly games are what makes a Heisman campaign legitimate.
Outshining SEC Legends
When you think about legendary SEC running backs, Herschel Walker, Bo Jackson, and Derrick Henry come to mind. But Sampson’s 2024 season is right up there with those iconic years from past Heisman winners. Look at Herschel Walker’s Heisman-winning season in 1982, where he racked up 1,752 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. Sampson already has more touchdowns and he has nearly 1,000 yards through just eight games.
What about Heisman winners like Jackson and Mark Ingram? Jackson had 1,786 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Ingram had 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns. This puts Sampson’s season into perspective. The fact that he already has more rushing touchdowns than those Heisman winners did all season is incredible. He is doing things that no other running back has ever done in this conference. Even Henry only had 14 rushing touchdowns through eight games in his 2015 Heisman season.
To say he’s keeping up with these legends is an understatement; he’s flat-out outperforming them by some measures.
Why He Deserves to be in the Heisman Conversation
The Heisman Trophy is all about recognizing the most outstanding player in college football, and Sampson has done everything to earn that consideration. He’s not just a stat machine—he’s been Tennessee’s backbone all season. He’s the reason they’re in the playoff conversation, and he’s been delivering week after week, even when defenses are focused on shutting him down. Sure, quarterbacks usually steal the Heisman spotlight, but Sampson’s numbers are impossible to ignore.
If Sampson keeps playing at this level and Tennessee keeps winning, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be a finalist for the Heisman. He’s not just one of the best running backs in college football right now; he’s putting together one of the best SEC seasons we’ve ever seen.
