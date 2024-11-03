Dylan Sampson Breaks Single Season Rushing Touchdown Record At Tennessee
Dylan Sampson has his name in the history books following an epic personage against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Sampson has had an awesome season so far with four games remaining on the schedule. He has been the leading touchdown candidate in the SEC for rushing as he had 17 entering this contest. That was just one short of being tied with Gene McEver who had 18 rushing touchdowns in 1929.
Sampson would tie the record in the third quarter and also gave the Vols their first lead of the game. He also would break the SEC record for most rushing touchdowns through only eight games.
Sampson would look to break the record inside Neyland Stadium to kick off the November slate and he would in the fourth quarter. He extended the Vols' lead with his 19th rushing TD on the season.
The Vols have two remaining home games against Mississippi State next week and UTEP in three weeks alongside two road games against Georgia in two weeks and Vanderbilt in four weeks. The Vols are also bowl-eligible and are pushing for a spot in the playoffs and the SEC championship.
Sampson has a chance to find himself in the Heisman contention becoming the first Volunteer since Peyton Manning up for the prestigious award given out to the most outstanding player during that particular season.
