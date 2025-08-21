ESPN Analyst Believes Georgia Football Could Replicate Ohio State’s 2024 Title Season
A notable ESPN analyst believes that the Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 season could replicate Ohio State's national championship run in 2024.
The college football season has almost arrived, as the final predictions for the preseason roll in ahead of the beginning of 2025. One notable analyst who has recently revealed his projections for this season is ESPN analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy.
McElory recently revealed that he had picked Alabama and Texas to reach the SEC Championship, but also declared that he was keeping his eye on one other team within the SEC. McElroy proclaimed that the Georgia Bulldogs (a team he projected as the 8th seed) could easily replicate Ohio State's success from a year ago.
"I think they [Georgia] lose two this year. That should be plenty good enough to have them in the field as a possible national championship contender," said McElroy. "We saw Ohio State last year come out as the eight seed and win the first-ever 12-team playoff national championship; it wouldn't surprise me if Georgia did the same this upcoming season."
Ohio State's lackluster regular season ended spectacularly as the team defeated all of its opponents in the College Football Playoff by at least two scores. The Buckeyes' run resulted in their first national title in 10 seasons.
The Bulldogs will look to have similar playoff success as Ohio State this season as the team looks to claim its third national title in five seasons. Georgia is scheduled to face difficult opponents during the regular season such as Texas, Alabama, and Ole Miss.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily