Mailbag: Answering the Biggest Tennessee Football Questions, Hot Takes, and Comments

You guys sent in your questions, and we have delivered our thoughts and answers.

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their first game of SEC play, and many have some things to say. Take a look.

Checking In on Your Submissions

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Submission: "In your opinion, what's the biggest flaws with the Vols football team? And which ones are fixable?"

Answer: I believe every flaw the Vols have right now is fixable. The injury concern has continued to show, as some of these position groups are razor-thin. When it comes to the biggest concern is the consistent pressure that Faizon Brandon is under. If you're Tennessee, you have to allow your quarterback to have more time in the pocket.

Submission: "Is it just me, or did Tennessee take a step back on Saturday?"

Answer: I mean, it is safe to say that this was the least entertaining game from the Vols from an offensive standpoint. That being thanks to the vanilla playcalling. I would expect more fireworks this Saturday, as Tennessee looks to shock Texas.

Submission: "Tennessee defeats Texas. Not much of a hot take, but one that I am comfortable backing."

Answer: Definitely a hot take in my bok. Although this is a very winnable game for the Vols, there is a reason they aren't favored. This is a tough matchup for the Vols at home, and this is a game that Tennessee could definitely drop. Playing the No. 1 team in the nation is a tough task all around.

Submission: "Not a fan of the fourth quarter song."

Answer: I have seen this debate online. Honestly, I wouldn't say I am the biggest fan either. It is definitely cool to see a time or two, but I feel the fourth-quarter song would be better if it were something that connected with the fans. That helps keep the energy high going into the home stretch of the contest.

Submission: "Favorite player on the Vols?"

Answer: I don't have a favorite player in particular, but I can give you a player that I have been surprised with. That player is Tyree Weathersby. Weathersby has been a beast off the EDGE, and is doing a lot of things the right way.

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