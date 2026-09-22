Josh Heupel Praises Arch Manning Ahead of Tennessee vs Texas

The Tennessee Vols face off against the top-ranked team in college football this Saturday, and it will take a lot to leave with a win. The Texas Longhorns have earned that top spot by beating previously top-ranked Ohio State in a comeback for the ages in week 2 of the season. The Vols are looking to return the favor to the Longhorns and have a season-defining win of their own.

The Longhorns looked dead to rights entering the 4th quarter but then they were able to pull off an improbable 21-point comeback to win the game and claim the #1 ranking. A big reason for that comeback was none other than Arch Manning. Manning made numerous spectacular plays to get his team back in it, and the Vols will have a tough job of stopping him on Saturday afternoon.

Josh Heupel Speaks on Texas Quarterback Arch Manning

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass the ball while defended by by UTSA Roadrunners defensive lineman Jeremiah Bailey (0) and linebacker Owen Pewee (2) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Smart. Got really good command and control of what’s going on. Go back to the Ohio State game, his ability and his team’s ability to be resilient, to keep playing the next play. To be in a situation like that and be able to fight back, it tells you about their competitive makeup,” Heupel said.

The Defense Needs to Come Ready to Play

Tennessee defensive back Kayin Lee (14) tries to strip the ball from Kennesaw State wide receiver Zion Booker (4) during a college football game on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heupel had nice words to say about Manning, and he knows what it will take to try to limit such a great quarterback. The defense will have to play their best football of the young season if they want to have a chance to pull off the upset in this game.

It will start with the defensive line being able to set the tone in the trenches and helping out the Vols' secondary by not letting Manning stay comfortable in the pocket. If Manning is allowed to stand in a clean pocket, he will pick apart the Vols' defense, and it will be a long night for the orange and white.

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