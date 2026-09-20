Everything Josh Heupel Had to Say Following Tennessee Football's Win vs. Kennesaw State

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media following the Volunteers' impressive 42-9 victory over Kennesaw State. Following the Vols' victory Saturday night, they are now off to a 3-0 start in the 2026 regular season, largely due to another efficient performance from Faizon Brandon, a breakout performance from Daune Morris, and an impressive 8-tackle game from Arion Carter.

Here's what coach Heupel had to say.

Opening Statement

"Uh ultimately good win. Um offensively just got to be better in the red zone. Um but there were some real positives too and uh defensively ultimately kept them out of the end zone. Gave them some things here on early part of the game. First drive. Um but uh all in all a good night. So uh anyways, open it up," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on the Vols' Run Game Without Javin Gordon and What He Wanted to See From the Team This Week

"Wanted to see us play smarter. Um, you know, the penalties last week uh were egregious. Uh, we did play smarter uh tonight. Um, you know, there's some things um in our communication um you know, defensively early that uh we can be better in uh offensively um a few things. So, uh, you know, we're going to have to get better from this tape, too. Um, understand who, uh, who we're playing next week. Um, so that was one of the main things. Running running backs, you guys always get caught up in who the starter is, and maybe I shouldn't say you guys, but, uh, um, people do, and at the end of the day, you're going to need, uh, need everybody inside of that room. So, um, you know, Daune uh, ran extremely well uh, tonight. Uh Hunter Barnes went in there, ran well, DeSean ran really well. Um just didn't think it was smart to put him uh back in at that point in the game. Uh and uh uh as we got a conference stretch here," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on the Importance of Scoring on Opening Drives

"Doesn't happen always. It happens because you execute. uh guys adjust to something that may be a little bit different on tape. Um but uh it was positive to go go get a touchdown on on that that drive set the tone for the early part of the game," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on His Confidence in Daune Morris and the Rest of the Running Back Room

"Fully confident in him. Fully confident in Baker. Hunter Barnes goes in there and plays extremely well tonight. Um those guys are smart. They care. They're selfless. Uh, Coach Sims does a great job leading those guys," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Daune Morris's Performance

"Well, he had more than just one more moment. Uh, you know, I mean, he got had 14 carries. Um, he just played extremely well. Uh, you guys have seen that from him. We got great trust in him. Um, he he's grown so much in understanding, uh, playing without the ball and then growing inside of the the run game, too. pressing uh understanding uh flow delivery of blocks and uh making uh really good cuts and playing with really good pad level at the end. He finished his runs extremely well tonight," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Faizon Brandon's Decision Making

"Well, we're close to hitting a big one to to Mike um later in the game. Um some of it's going to be based off of like coverages have weaknesses, structures have weaknesses. Um there's a way that they wanted to play uh tonight defensively. I thought Faizon did a good job um working windows and uh taking uh what was there," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on What He Has Seen From Cooper Ranvier Through Fall Camp and the First Few Games of the Season

"Been super consistent. Um, you know, limited amount of kicks here in the early part of the season. Um, done a really good job when he's gotten his opportunities. Um, but been really consistent uh in practice. We got great trust and confidence in him. It was good to get him in that unit, all of them. uh some of that work uh tonight because uh when you need it, you're going to need it," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on 5th Year Running Back Hunter Barnes Getting Opportunities This Week

"Uh great to see uh Hunter, a guy that was playing uh a lot of football early last year on special teams for us. Had an injury. um you know cares about this program. Uh great family and u um great teammate and um selfless and is prepared for his opportunity when it comes. I think it's a great lesson uh for everybody. Not just wanting something but preparing for when your opportunity comes," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on How He Thought the Volunteers' Tight Ends Performed

"I sure would. But uh uh all all in all just uh on the iPad the the brief things that uh that you see I thought they played uh really solid tonight. Um you know um had some catches thought they ran with the ball. Trent had a really nice run uh after catch. Um there might have been a penalty on on that play or the play after. Can't quite remember. Um thought they did a good job in the run game and uh pass protection too," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Arion Carter's Performance

"Yeah. Um really active tonight. I think eight tackles. U might be off by one in in one direction or another. Um you know, sack and um um he played he played better football tonight than he did uh last week. And that's not taking anything away from last week. just uh getting his feet underneath him and uh you know he's again one of our elite leaders and uh so good to see him play that way," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on If He Likes Where the Team is Through Three Games

"Uh I like uh the res the results. Um I like that we've gotten better uh every week. uh this football team, they should enjoy it briefly tonight and start getting prepared uh tomorrow and then uh Monday we come in and reality of you know who we were on the tape and how we need to get better," Heupel said

Josh Heupel on Kennesaw State Quarterback Rickie Collins

"Yeah, he's athletic uh quarterback. Uh I thought he was decisive. You can see him getting better uh every week on tape," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on His Longer Than Normal Post Game Exchange With Kennesaw State Head Coach Jerry Mack

"Yeah, good to see him. Um, you know, he's got got a good football team. They they've done a good job there uh last year and uh you know when they get into conference play um they're going to have a chance," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on if Going for Two is Planned or Based on Look

"Based on look," Heupel said.

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