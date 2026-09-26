Rick Barnes Makes it Clear Where He Stands With Tennessee vs. Texas

The Tennessee Volunteers football team is preparing for a massive matchup this Saturday against the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns. This game continues to get national attention for numerous reasons, including the expectation that President Trump will be in attendance. One of the more underrated connections involves none other than a Tennessee legend and no, I am not talking about Peyton Manning.

The Rick Barnes Bowl

As many know, Tennessee’s Men’s Basketball coach, Rick Barnes, originally made his name being the head coach of the Longhorns. Barnes is still considered a Texas legend after spending 17 years as the leader of the program.

Due to this connection, Barnes has been asked about the upcoming game inside Neyland Stadium. Barnes makes one thing clear as we enter this game between his current team and his former team. Barnes makes every Tennessee fan happy by emphatically saying, “I’m pulling for the Tennessee Volunteers I can tell you that.”

Rick Barnes Speaks on His Time at Tennessee

Barnes then speaks about his 11 years at the university. Barnes gives high praise to his time in Tennessee and makes it clear how special the university is to him.

“The last 11 years here have been 11 of the best years of my life and the people I’ve met wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Barnes Has Produced Great Memories at Tennessee

I will speak for most fans of Tennessee when I say that Barnes has produced eleven of the best years in Tennessee Basketball history. Barnes has turned Tennessee into a formidable and respected program across the nation. Most notably making three straight Elite Eight appearances after previously having just one before this streak.

Rick Barnes is one of the best coaches in the country, but his reputation is what is most notable. Tennessee fans should be proud that Barnes has loved being in Knoxville as much as he has. The hope is that Barnes and the rest of Vol Nation are able to not just celebrate the feel-good comments made, but also a massive Tennessee win.

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