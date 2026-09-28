SEC Admits Officiating Error on Tennessee vs. Texas Game

Tennessee’s dramatic comeback attempt against No. 1 Texas featured one of the wildest special-teams plays of the college football weekend.

Two days later, the SEC acknowledged that the play should not have counted.

The SEC has announced that Tennessee's onside kick against Texas was incorrectly officiated and should have resulted in a 5-yard penalty on Tennessee and a replay of the down.



On a kickoff, a free kick must be made from the kicking team's 35-yard line. The ball was one yard… — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) September 28, 2026

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that Tennessee’s successful drop-kick onside attempt with 1:22 remaining in Saturday’s 20-17 loss to Texas was incorrectly officiated. According to the conference, Tennessee should have been assessed a five-yard penalty and forced to kick again.

Tennessee Nearly Pulled Off the Comeback

The controversy came during a frantic finish at Neyland Stadium.

Trailing 20-10 late in the fourth quarter, freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon led Tennessee on an 80-yard scoring drive. Brandon connected with Mike Matthews for a 30-yard touchdown with 1:22 remaining, cutting Texas’ lead to 20-17.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) passes against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then things got interesting.

Tennessee punter Jackson Ross attempted an unusual drop-kick onside kick. The ball ultimately bounced off Texas receiver Ryan Wingo and was recovered by Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter, seemingly giving the Vols another life.

A flag was initially thrown, but officials ultimately picked it up and awarded Tennessee possession.

The Vols couldn't capitalize. Tennessee’s final pass into the end zone was knocked away, allowing Texas to escape Knoxville with a 20-17 victory.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee students can‚Äôt believe the Vols recovered the onside kick during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the discussion surrounding that onside kick wasn't finished.

SEC Says Two Parts of the Kick Violated the Rules

The SEC explained Monday that the drop kick itself was permissible. The problem was how Tennessee executed it.

Under the applicable free-kick rule, the kick had to be taken from Tennessee’s restraining line, the 35-yard line in this case. The SEC said Ross contacted the ball at least one yard behind the 35.

TENNESSEE RECOVERS THE ONSIDE KICK 😱



Get to ABC NOW for the finish of Texas-Tennessee 🍿 pic.twitter.com/FM6brSVToM — ESPN (@espn) September 26, 2026

There was another issue.

According to the conference, once the ball had been declared ready for play, the kicker was not permitted to change his lateral position between the hash marks unless Tennessee took a charged timeout or it was a subsequent kick. The SEC determined Ross’ movement after the ready-for-play signal also violated the rule.

The proper ruling would have been a five-yard penalty against Tennessee followed by a replay of the down.

A Wild Ending Gets Even Wilder

Fortunately for Texas fans, the SEC officiating crew, the missed call did not ultimately change the winner.

Still, the sequence adds another chapter to what was already a memorable first on-campus meeting between Tennessee and Texas.

For Tennessee fans, the drop kick briefly looked like one of the most creative special-teams plays of the season.

As it turns out, it was a little too creative.

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