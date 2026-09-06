Everything Faizon Brandon Said Following Tennessee Football's Win vs. Furman
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Freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon spoke to the media following the Tennessee Volunteers 56-9 victory over the Furman Paladins. Although multiple Vols showed out in their week one victory, Brandon stole the spotlight, going 13-for-17 passing for 226 yards and three touchdowns, while also making a major impact on the ground, where he ran for 68 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 attempts.
Here's what he had to say.
Faizon Brandon on Choosing When to Run and When to Stay in the Pocket
“I feel like it just comes with the flow of the game. When something wasn’t there, just getting
outside and trying to get a positive play, not taking any negative. I’m very confident. I’ve been
doing a lot of stuff with DO (Derek Owens), just helping me put on weight, get stronger and
faster. So, now I feel very confident when I get outside of the pocket,” Brandon said.
Faizon Brandon on How the Pace of the Game Felt for a First College Start
“At first, it kind of felt fast. Not too fast, but it definitely slowed down after the second drive,
just felt very smooth, and started coming all together,” Brandon said.
Faizon Brandon on the Vision for the Game
“I thought something like that, just looking over a call sheet and envisioning all the plays we
had on there. Just seeing all the big plays in my head the night before, and really just trying to
go out there and execute everything that we did. I ended up doing that,” Brandon said.
A Quick Look at the Volunteers Week 2 Matchup
Head coach Josh Heupel and Tennessee face off against Georgia Tech on September 12th at Bobby Dodd Stadium. This matchup will be the first time these teams have played since the 2017 season opener, when the Vols narrowly escaped with a 42-41 victory in a game that went to double overtime. Tennessee is currently 25-17 all-time against the Yellow Jackets and will play them again next season to conclude the series.
Georgia Tech got off to a slow start this season, losing to Colorado 13-14. The Yellow Jackets struggled to score points in their season opener on Thursday, September 3rd, largely due to their inability to score touchdowns when in the red zone and missed field goal opportunities. Georgia Tech senior kicker Aidan Birr finished the game 2-for-4 on field goals, with one of his misses coming in the final seconds of the game, as former Volunteer Boo Carter blocked it to secure the win for Colorado.
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Eli Elrod is an up-and-coming sports journalist with a passion for college athletics and a growing background in recruiting and team coverage. He has covered various college programs across the On SI network, reporting on recruiting, breaking news, player development, and other important storylines surrounding college football. Elrod began his journalism career in 2023, covering local recruiting on social media platforms. During that time, he interviewed and highlighted nationally ranked prospects throughout Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina, gaining valuable experience evaluating talent, conducting interviews, and building the reporting skills necessary to succeed in sports journalism.Follow elielrod0623