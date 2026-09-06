Everything Faizon Brandon Said Following Tennessee Football's Win vs. Furman

Freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon spoke to the media following the Tennessee Volunteers 56-9 victory over the Furman Paladins. Although multiple Vols showed out in their week one victory, Brandon stole the spotlight, going 13-for-17 passing for 226 yards and three touchdowns, while also making a major impact on the ground, where he ran for 68 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 attempts.

Here's what he had to say.

Faizon Brandon on Choosing When to Run and When to Stay in the Pocket

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs the ball against the Furman Paladins during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I feel like it just comes with the flow of the game. When something wasn’t there, just getting

outside and trying to get a positive play, not taking any negative. I’m very confident. I’ve been

doing a lot of stuff with DO (Derek Owens), just helping me put on weight, get stronger and

faster. So, now I feel very confident when I get outside of the pocket,” Brandon said.

Faizon Brandon on How the Pace of the Game Felt for a First College Start

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) walks onto the field for the first play of the game during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“At first, it kind of felt fast. Not too fast, but it definitely slowed down after the second drive,

just felt very smooth, and started coming all together,” Brandon said.

Faizon Brandon on the Vision for the Game

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) sneaks through carrying the ball during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I thought something like that, just looking over a call sheet and envisioning all the plays we

had on there. Just seeing all the big plays in my head the night before, and really just trying to

go out there and execute everything that we did. I ended up doing that,” Brandon said.

A Quick Look at the Volunteers Week 2 Matchup

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head coach Josh Heupel and Tennessee face off against Georgia Tech on September 12th at Bobby Dodd Stadium. This matchup will be the first time these teams have played since the 2017 season opener, when the Vols narrowly escaped with a 42-41 victory in a game that went to double overtime. Tennessee is currently 25-17 all-time against the Yellow Jackets and will play them again next season to conclude the series.

Georgia Tech got off to a slow start this season, losing to Colorado 13-14. The Yellow Jackets struggled to score points in their season opener on Thursday, September 3rd, largely due to their inability to score touchdowns when in the red zone and missed field goal opportunities. Georgia Tech senior kicker Aidan Birr finished the game 2-for-4 on field goals, with one of his misses coming in the final seconds of the game, as former Volunteer Boo Carter blocked it to secure the win for Colorado.

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