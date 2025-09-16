Everything From Joshua Josephs In His Tuesday Media Availability Session
On how Caleb Herring has grown into his role at the Leo position….
“Really, since he's been here, since he was a freshman, I could tell he's always been nice, he could always see what the guys ahead of him were doing, and really apply it to his craft. So it's amazing seeing somebody like that truly fill into the roles we expected him to fill.”
On Jordan Ross and Caleb….
“Like seeing guys like that, that truly when they first get here learn from the people in front of them I can tell that Jordan has picked up some things I've been trying to practice like some pass rush moves and stuff and he's not afraid to apply it to the game and as a young dude when you're not afraid to apply something to your game it sets you apart from everybody else.”
On how the defensive line has progressed….
“Yeah, it's a line that's pretty nice, but I can't say as a young guy, I was really trusting myself on pass rush moves. I really would just focus on my speed. I could have done so much better as a freshman and as a sophomore. To see him do it at the age he is, and really last year, I could see what he was doing. I could see the moves he was doing. So it's amazing to see that coming out of a young cat.”
On if he has seen his pass rush moves pay off…
“Yeah, it's amazing to see that God has truly blessed me and, like, putting me in situations like that where I'm able to get a sack. So it's amazing to see, I guess, my work pay out the way it should.”
On when he reflected on the Georgia game and things the team can be better at…
“Just a little details, trusting your teammates, fitting where you should, just the little things. If we had applied a play or two, it would have been completely different and then might have changed the outcome of the game.”
On whether he has reached the standard he has set for himself through three games…
“No, I haven't. I truly don't believe I played how I should have yet. I don't believe that for the defense either, especially after this last game. Allowing so many points is not the standard for our defense. It's too many points.”
On when does the flip switch to the next opponent….
“I feel like it's different for everybody. For me, I would have to say on Mondays when we come in here and we start watching film and start scouting reports on the other team, and I get that from the coaches. That’s when I'm truly like on to the next game, on to the next team.”
On what is the difference in the game this season that is allowing him to get more sacks….
“I would say, just as I always say, I trust in myself, especially last year. But truly, just knowing what I have done over this off season will work against the guy I'm going against. So completely putting my faith in the Lord above, but putting my faith in myself that I'm capable of changing the game, changing the dynamics of the game.”
On how difficult it is to play over 60 snaps a game…
“That's completely difficult. Seeing that from my teammates makes me want to go hard. So I hope it does the same for the other cats around them. Seeing that from a guy who is probably dealing with something of their own, truly put a body out there for their team. It's amazing. I love to see that.
On Dominic Bailey going from outside to inside…
“Very impressive, Dom's been a dude. He's just showing it now, like being able to make plays at either end or D tackle. Like that's just him, that's just Dom. So it's very impressive, and I expect nothing less from Dom.
On the points they have allowed so far on defense…
“I can't blame the injuries or say this other team when we see the mistakes we're making on film. So I would have to say it's like the mistakes, the self-inflicted wounds we're applying on ourselves.”
On how much it fired him up to see the offense put up 21 points…
“Yeah man, it's amazing to see it truly like, it just makes me wanna go out there and get a three and out get a stop, get a turnover so we can put them back on the field and they can make some else shape. So it's amazing to see that it just gets me fired up.”