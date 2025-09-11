'College GameDay' Reveals Tennessee Legend Who Will Serve As Saturday's Guest Picker
No. 15 Tennessee will serve as host of College GameDay on Saturday, ahead of the Volunteers' Week 3 home game against No. 6 Georgia. Saturday will mark the 12th time that GameDay has made the trip to Knoxville, Tenn., and the first since the 2022 season, when ESPN was on hand for a pair of huge wins during the Vols' breakout 11–2 campaign.
There's no shortage of major Tennessee stars that could serve as an effective GameDay guest picker. Perhaps the biggest—former Vols quarterback and current ESPN-adjacent personality Peyton Manning—was guest picker the last time that his alma mater hosted the show, ahead of an incredible 52–49 win over Alabama. Former coach Philip Fulmer, country star Kenny Chesney and WWE superstar Bianca Belair are among the other notable guest pickers to represent Tennessee.
For Saturday's game, ESPN is going with perhaps the greatest Lady Vol in Tennessee's proud women's basketball history.
Candace Parker Will Serve as College GameDay Guest Picker on Saturday for Tennessee vs. Georgia
GameDay made the official announcement with a video Thursday, and Parker—a two-time NCAA champion and First-Team All-American with Tennessee—wasted no time in giving her official prediction. Spoiler alert: she's taking the orange-clad home team.
"I'm so excited to let the world in on a little secret, that 100,000 screaming fans in Neyland [Stadium] will know on Saturday. That the Tennessee Volunteers will shock the world and end the 10-year drought," Parker said.
"Joshua Dobbs, 2016, threw that Hail Mary, and there's a new Josh that's going to take down the Dawgs, and that's Coach Huepel. High octane offense, solid defense. We're ready, and I'm calling it right now."
Parker referenced the eight-game losing streak that Tennessee has to Georgia, which dates back to the miraculous 34–31 win in 2016, when Dobbs found Jauan Jennings for a 43-yard bomb for the comeback victory.
Tennessee trails Georgia all-time 23-29-1. Parker hopes to fire up the home crowd and give her Vols a little extra juice as they look to take down their rival SEC powerhouse.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.