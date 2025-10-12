Everything Tennessee Football's Miles Kitselman, Arion Carter, and Peyton Lewis Said After Win Over Arkansas
Fresh off of a bye week, the Tennessee Volunteers found a way to squeeze past a scrappy Arkansas Razorbacks team 34-31.
This was Bobby Petrino's first game as interim head coach, but this team rose to the occasion taking the Vols down to the wire, but the home team managed to hold on.
Following the game, selected players joined the press and discuss the game. Miles Kitselman, Arion Carter, and Peyton Lewis were among the available players.
Peyton Lewis on Sense of Responsibility
DeSean Bishop left the game late, and Peyton Lewis stepped right in, and the offense continued rolling.
"Next man up mentality. I mean, that's all I can really say about that. At the end of the day, um, we trying to play three backs and all that and we all trying to get touches and go out there and, you know, smash our opportunity in the face. So, when Bish (DeSean Bishop) goes down, whoever's next you know, go up and you got to play at that same type of level. That's all it really is," Lewis explained.
'Next Man Up' mentality is great to have as injuries can occur at any moment at any position.
Miles Kitselman on One Possession Games
"Yeah, every week, Coach Halzle, Coach Heup, um, we prepare for a four-quarter fight. Um, you know, obviously if you want to go in there and knock them out in the first round, no doubt. Um, but we prepare for a four-quarter fight. Arkansas is a great, great team, great players. You do play in the SEC and all the teams are good. So, preparing for a four-quarter fight, you know, they cam out and played really well. No, this one doesn't, you know, necessarily feel any different. You know, a win's a win and we're going to celebrate that and get back to work tomorrow," Kitselman detailed.
Arion Carter Assesses the Defensive Performance
"Well, I feel like today was not our best ball. Um, I feel like we played a really, really good team today. Really good offense, a really good quarterback with great coaches. You know, obviously going up in the SEC every week, you're going to be playing the best of the best. So, you know, I feel like we just got to tighten up some things and we did a lot of good things also with I don't know ho many sacks. Uh, we got five sacks and um, you know, a couple of TFLs on the board also. You know, we're being productive, but we just have to clean up the little things and get everybody on the same page to be even better than where we are right now," Carter expressed.
