Ranking the Top Five Heisman Trophy Candidates After College Football's Week 4
It's still early in the college football season, but we already have several players beginning to make their case for the Heisman Trophy come season's end.
Last year, Travis Hunter became just the second non-quarterback to win the Heisman since 2015, joining former Alabama and current Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith. This year, at least early in the season, we're seeing a number of signal callers make early statements to put their names in the conversation for college football's highest honor.
Some top teams have faced early tests, while others have not. And some Heisman hopefuls have capitalized on those initial opportunities, but it's all about finding that signature moment which is more than likely ahead.
With Week 4 in the rearview, here are the top-five Heisman Trophy candidates ranked from top to bottom. Plus, some additional names who may soon hear themselves atop Heisman conversations and under-the-radar candidates:
1. John Mateer — QB, Oklahoma
- Season Stats: 1,215 passing yards, six touchdowns to three interceptions. Five rushing touchdowns on 43 carries for 190 yards.
- Week 4 Stats: 24-for-36 passing, 271 yards and one touchdown. Ten carries for 29 rushing yards and a score (24-17 win over No. 22 Auburn).
The Washington State transfer led Oklahoma to another ranked win this week as the Sooners took down No. 22 Auburn 24-17. He threw for 271 yards and a touchdown while running in the go-ahead score with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter on a nine-yard scramble. Although Mateer doesn't have a tremendous amount of touchdowns through the air, what he's done on the ground more than makes up for it. His best performance on the ground came at home against No. 19 Michigan where he rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns. The Sooners have a week off before they play Kent State at home ahead of the Red River Rivalry against No. 10 Texas where Mateer will see the national stage once again.
2. Joey Aguilar — QB, Tennessee
- Season Stats: 1,124 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Week 4 Stats: 15-for-22 passing, 218 yards and three touchdowns to one interception (56-24 win over UAB).
Aguilar is the only player on this list with a loss at this point in the season, but that blemish came in the overtime thriller where Tennessee fell to Georgia 44-41 last week. The Volunteers continue to put up a ton of offense with Aguilar under center, scoring 53.5 points over their first four (although one of those opponents was East Tennessee State). Saturday provided a great bounceback for the Vols as they stomped UAB 56-24. Aguilar tossed three touchdowns after he threw for four scores and ran for one in the loss to the Bulldogs Sept. 13.
3. Dante Moore — QB, Oregon
- Season Stats: 962 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception.
- Week 4 Stats: 21-for-31 passing, 305 yards and four touchdowns to zero interceptions. Seven carries for 53 rushing yards (41-7 win over Oregon State).
Moore and the Ducks are rolling, although they have yet to face much of a test on their way to a 4-0 record early in the year. That test is just ahead though, with a trip to Happy Valley for a showdown with No. 3 Penn State Saturday. If the sophomore quarterback is able to keep up his numbers on similar efficiency, he has an opportunity to provide a signature performance. In the win over Oregon State Saturday, Moore had his best game this season as a rusher with 53 yards on seven carries including a 28-yard scamper.
4. Fernando Mendoza — QB, Indiana
- Season Stats: 975 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Two rushing touchdowns on 22 carries for 76 yards.
- Week 4 Stats: 21-for-23 passing, 267 yards and five touchdowns to no interceptions (63-10 win over No. 9 Illinois).
Welcome to the conversation Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers. Curt Cignetti's squad stomped ninth-ranked Illinois and their junior quarterback was nearly perfect, with five touchdowns and no turnovers along the way. The big win moved Indiana up to No. 11 in the AP poll with a trip to 3-1 Iowa ahead next week. After that, they have a tough challenge after a bye week on the road against undefeated Oregon. Mendoza's numbers alone put him as a worthy Heisman candidate, especially if he keeps the Hoosiers in the conversation for a return to the College Football Playoff.
5. Carson Beck — QB, Miami
- Season Stats: 972 passing yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Week 4 Stats: 17-for-30 passing, 160 yards and no touchdowns to one interception (26-7 win over Florida).
The Georgia transfer didn't have the strongest week, hence his standing at the rear of the top-five, but he led the Hurricanes to a win over in-state rival Florida. Miami now has a 4-0 record and rose to No. 2 in the AP poll. He'll have a week off before a big test against another in-state rival in No. 8 Florida State where a win and strong showing would definitely help his case.
Others considered: Jeremiah Smith (WR, Ohio State), Josh Hoover (QB, TCU), Marcel Reed (QB, Texas A&M)
Under-the-radar candidate: Jayden Maiava (QB, USC)