Everything Jim Knowles Said Leading Up to Tennessee vs. Furman

The Tennessee Vols are set to play against the Furman Paladins to begin their season on Saturday. In the buildup, many have spoken at the podium as part of the weekly pressers.

One of the coaches to talk with the media is Jim Knowles, who is set for his first game as the defensive coordinator for the Vols. Here is everything he had to say.

Jim Knowles on What He Can Learn In Games

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“You see a lot of things in practice. And then when you go to game plan an opponent you want to take advantage of what your players do best. Of course, you never truly know until the game, but I think we learned a lot during preseason,” Knowles said.

Jim Knowles on Doing Well in the Preseason

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville on March 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I thought we did well in the preseason. Creating some things through various schemes, not going to get into game planning, but we did some things in fall camp that were effective. So I was impressed with what we could generate against our offense, which is a really good offense. Like anything, game time will tell. Game time will tell.”

Jim Knowles on Missing Edrees Farooq

Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) catches the ball during warm-ups before a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We will definitely miss Edrees. He was one of the guys that I was most impressed with from the time I arrived here. That’s a big part of the defense. You know, it’s a cliché, but everybody says next man up. So what we’ve had to do is just rotate some guys around at different positions to prepare for those situations when we might need a guy. So we’ve just had to make more guys interchangeable, including Qua Moss, who I think is very talented. So we’re cross-training him at the high safety positions, not only the nickel position, because we have enough good linebackers to be able to play a big nickel, Sam type of position, and if we need Qua in the back end, we can do that. So we’re just cross-training. And then the backups with Sidney (Walton) and Dylan (Lewis) and DJ Burks, right? So we’re just trying to really cross-train everywhere because of the fact that we’re a little thin there,” Knowles said.

Jim Knowles on Being Pleased With Install

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville on March 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I am really pleased. I have found the players to pick things up and to be really diligent in their learning, and, you know, very receptive. Brought in some guys that we know, and the coaches that know me, that certainly helps, but I think there's a good culture here of learning, and I've been impressed here with what they have picked up.

Jim Knowles on What He Learned From a Pass Rusher Standpoint

Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Norman (33) participates in a drill during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I thought we did well in the preseason, you know. Creating some things through various schemes, not going to get into game planning, but we did some things in fall camp that were effective. So, I was impressed with what we could generate against our offense, which is a really good offense. Like anything, game time will tell. Game time will tell,” Knowles said.

Jim Knowles on Three Players He Saw a Lot of Great Things From

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“(Jeremiah) Telander, he’s certainly like the heart and soul of our defense, which I knew, but, I found that he has some particular skills that we can really use to put him in great positions to make plays, and he’s really tough. So I think Telander showed a lot of versatility. Kayin Lee has grown. He’s grown. I’ve seen his development in terms of the seriousness about which he takes the preparation for the corner position. I’m hopeful that a light bulb has really gone on for him. And up front, Xavier Gilliam, who I knew brought here with us, but he’s really taken the next step. I think he can be a great one. So those are three guys that I saw a lot of things during camp that were impressive,” Knowles said.

Jim Knowles on Tackling Being Improved Over the Course of the Offseason

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles enters Ohio Stadium prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We’ve seen gains. That’s a good thing, right? We’ve tracked percentages from the spring, and it’s definitely gone up at all positions. I don’t think it ever goes up to the point I want it, until it’s 100%, which you’re never going to be in tackling. But I have seen tracked analytical gains in our tackling from the spring. And, you know, guys are going to miss tackles, but there’s a right way and a wrong way to miss tackles. So we are teaching them that, too. If you miss, but you’re on the right angle and you miss, you’ll have a teammate or a sideline there to help you. So there’s a right way, aside from making the tackle, if you do miss, there’s a right way to miss it,” Knowles said.

Jim Knowles on Faizon Brandon

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennessee football’s first preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“From what I’ve seen, and I don’t study it, but he is cool and calm. He has a lot of poise for a young guy, and he certainly can make plays with his feet, which I know all too well is very dangerous for a defense. But, yeah, I’ve just been impressed with his maturity for a true freshman,” Knowles said.

Jim Knowles on Why Jeremiah Telander is the Heart and Soul of the Defense

Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) celebrate the win over Florida with Tennessee fans after an NCAA college football game on November 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Well, he’s Mr. Tennessee. I mean, he bleeds orange. He’s got a lot of energy, he’s got toughness, he never makes excuses, he always wants to get better. He’s a throwback kind of player. And I think as coaches, or I guess I should say older coaches, you like to see those guys who are just tough and gritty and who don’t make excuses. You’re not going to get any excuses out of him. If he makes a mistake, he’s going to fix it and take accountability for it, which is what you want out of all your players,” Knowles said.

Jim Knowles on Wanting Everything to Perform at a High Level

Smokey runs onto the field during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I don’t want to give up any yards. I want to get a shutout. I don’t want to give up any first downs. Every game you go into, it’s a process. But, mostly I want to teach how we prepare for an opponent, how serious practice is. I went over with the guys, practice does not make perfect. Right? That’s a myth. Practice makes permanent. So, therefore, perfect practice makes perfect. So, we have to instill that mentality in game week that if you make a mistake, we got to do it on the grass. You got to do it on the grass in practice to expect to do it in the game. And if you make a mistake in practice, I’m going to find out why, and I’m going to challenge you. Because, like I’ve said, when it comes to the game, if you make a mistake in the game, that’s my fault because I didn’t get you ready, but we’re really just trying to establish the tempo of preparation for an opponent. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. How do we do it? How intense is it? The responsibilities that the players have for the game plan and the details of the game plan. How we practice. How we execute the game plan,” Knowles said.

Jim Knowles on Needing More From DJ Burks, Dylan Lewis, and Sidney Walton

Tennessee football’s DJ Burks (42) during Vols spring football practice at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I want to see them make more plays in practice. I mean, that’s exactly what I talked about. I want to see them make more plays in practice, do the right things, make fast decisions, stay on top when they’re supposed to stay on top, drop it into the box, can they see the play and react to it. When you face a lot of RPO, I mean, that’s where the safeties, you get into that bind where the quarterback is reading you. So, I want to see them do it in practice because you put a guy in the game, he hasn’t done it in practice, you can’t expect him to do it in the game. So they’re making progress. They’re making progress. But we need more out of them in practice. They need to be productive," Knowles said.

Jim Knowles on His Reaction to Arion Carter's Suspension Being Reduced

Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) works out prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"My reaction was hooray, hooray. Still felt bad for him that has to miss a game. I mean, you don’t want to see a leader of your team and a great player sit out any game. So, I’m just grateful for him and for our defense," Knowles said.

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