Everything De'Rail Sims Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Furman

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their first game of the college football season, as they are set to take on the Furman Paladins.

Ahead of game day, many people spoke to the media, including De'Rail Sims. Here is what Sims had to say.

De'Rail Sims on Furman Week

Tennessee football player DeSean Bishop throws the ball at his Youth Football Camp at Karns High School on July 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“The preparation piece has been really good, like my game week was really good for them getting the flow. Especially having JG (Javin Gordon) in here, this is his first time actually going through a game with us. So, the other guys in the room kind of show him in the ropes how we go about a week. So that piece has been good. And then the film study piece in terms of getting ready for Furman has been really good,” Sims said.

De'Rail Sims on Ball Protection and Pass Protection

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) and Tennessee running back Justin Baker (20) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I thought we took a step in the right direction. We were consistent every day from that standpoint in terms of taking the football, running with it, playing without the ball in our hands and pass protection. Understanding that we have to keep our quarterbacks upright the whole entire time. Not allowing the pocket to get pushed on us. So, I thought we did a really good job of taking that next step holistically in terms of taking care of the ball that’s including running with it as well,” Sims said

De'Rails Sims on How He Balances Running Backs With Contact Work

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) smiles in celebration after scoring a touchdown in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Illinois on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Usually you kind of manage that out in terms of throughout practice, especially in the live periods. When we’re running the football, they’ll get their reps but not overworking them. Kind of being more of a pass pro mindset with those two guys, especially in those live team periods, because you can’t get enough in terms of live pressure looks. So, we did a really good job managing them from that standpoint, and then giving our other guys in the room the opportunities to go run the football in those live situations to where they’re getting tackled and they’re getting comfortable,” Sims said.

De'Rail Sims on Faizon Brandon

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennessee football’s first preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think he’s done a really good job. Mature. Always in the building and always in that quarterback room, in terms of watching tape and learning. Been impressed with him in terms of the way he carries himself. Seeing him come in in January, to where he is now, is night and day. So I’m excited to be able to go out here and watch him play on Saturday,” Sims said.

De'Rail Sims on the Running Backs and Offensive Line Building a Relationship

Illinois linebacker Malachi Hood (45) tackles Tennessee running back Daune Morris (19) during the first quarter of the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It’s really good. You see those guys always talking and communicating between plays, during practice, making sure that they’re all on the same page. And then when we’re off the field, they do a really good job of being around each other, hanging out. So it’s really good. They understand we need each other. So, that’s been really good from that standpoint. And I’m excited about our front. Being able to run behind those guys every single game. They’ve done a really good job every single practice in terms of taking the next step in a positive direction. So excited about that group up front," Sims said.

De'Rail Sims on the Running Backs Becoming Close

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Daune Morris (19) runs the ball against the UAB Blazers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You know what, from the very beginning of January when we got all back together, we kind of had our moments in terms of being vulnerable with each other. Sharing our life stories, things that we had to go through, hard times. So they understand, man, if the game’s on the line, I understand what this guy next to me has been through in his life. And I think that’s brought them closer together. They do a really good job in terms of being off the field, connecting with each other, hanging out. That room is tight, probably the tightest room that I’ve had in my time of being here. There’s no egos in terms of they don’t want to help each other. They all are willing to help each other. Will Rajecki came in as a young guy in the summer. They’ve done a really good job in terms of being able to help him. You got Hunter Barnes in the room. That’s an older guy that’s been here pretty much as long as anybody in the room, has done a good job of helping everybody. So that room is tight. And they’re close together. So it hasn’t deterred anything from a competition standpoint. I think it only enhances it, because everybody wants to see each other do well. So that’s been a good piece,” Sims said.

De'Rail Sims on Justin Baker's Progression

Tennessee running back Justin Baker (20) during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville on March 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Baker has done a really good job of growing this offseason in terms of he understands his body control now, how to use his body as a weapon. Understanding from a pass protection standpoint, the leverage angles. He’s always been a go-hard guy. Last year, I think that his feet got a little bit faster than his eyes did at times. This year, he’s done a really good job of putting it together, and you look at that room from top to bottom, like all of those guys we can count on to be able to go in there and give us plays. And he is right there, you know what I’m saying, in terms of he’s a guy that we can count on. We don’t have a hesitation whatsoever in terms of throwing him in the game because he knows it inside and out. He’s a really, really smart football player. I kinda call him the philosopher a little bit, because he knows a lot. He does a really good job from that standpoint. But Baker’s come a long way in a fast amount of time. So he’s done a good job. Plus, he came from a really good high school program that he was coached really well. So when he hit campus, he already had a good foundation. So he’s done a good job this fall camp in terms of getting better,” Sims said.

De'Rail Sims on the Importance of His Room Being Vulnerable

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Desean Bishop (18) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Honestly, it’s something that I would like to do every year. You kind of always start with a fresh slate, because you will have new guys that enter the room. And everybody has to get to know each other. And at the same time, it’s one of those moments to where it’s a trust factor. So, I always lead it off and kind of give them my background, same situation like I do in recruiting as well. But letting them know, here’s a tough situation that I had to go through, okay? Here’s how I responded to it. Here’s something that I didn’t handle really well when I was your age in college. So, that way, everybody understands I’m not perfect; they’re not perfect. We’re going to continue to grow together. So that’s something that we always continue to do,” Sims said.

De'Rail Sims on What He is Excited for as a Coach

A checkered pattern colors Neyland Stadium during the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, September 30, 2017. Ut Neyland Checkered 2017 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Seeing our guys go out and execute, eliminate mistakes. Like you watched college football this past weekend, you saw a lot of Week 1 mistakes, balls on the ground, that type deal. Seeing us be able to go out here and play clean football. And also, the guys being able to go out here and have fun. Cause they’re tired of hitting each other, now they finally get a chance to go against another team. So excited about that,” Sims said.

De'Rail Sims on DeSean Bishop Not Being Complacent

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) and running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrate Aguilar's touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Georgia on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“To be honest with you, I think he is a self-driven person that did a really good job of understanding what his goals were, and at the same time, it was certain things that was brought to his attention as well that kind of helped him continue to have that chip on his shoulder. So I think he has a lot that he wants to prove. I think he has a lot of goals that he wants to go after, and when you got a mindset like DeSean does, not a lot of things are going to hold you back and stop you. So that only has fueled him in a lot of really good ways. So he’s done a really good job of understanding the things that he need to get better that we talked about last year. Towards the end of the season, kind of some of the warts that showed up. He went about it this offseason, spring practice, fall camp, and attacked those and done a really good job,” Sims said.

De'Rail Sims on DeSean Bishop Having a Driving Force

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is congratulated by offensive lineman Lance Heard (53) after Bishop scored a touchdown in an NCAA college football game against Florida on November 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think, understanding, like last year, I think he was still finding his role in terms of being a leader in the room. That was a little bit different. When you lose a void in terms of D-Samp leaving, everybody kind of looked at him as being the leader in the room, and I think now he understands that he’s the leader of the room. And kind of the room gonna go as he goes. So I think he’s done a really good job from that standpoint. And then just overall, the goals that he has set for himself, that he’s never gonna really talk about. He’s going to keep that internally. And I think that’s his driving force now, too. And wanting to be the best, I think that’s the other deal, too. As you look at a local kid that came here, that started out as a walk-on, that has earned every single thing that he’s gotten, that drives him. That’s one of those deals, he never takes a back seat to that. He’s always doing a really good job of continuing to push forward. So I’m excited to go see him play this season and see what he can get done," Sims said.

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