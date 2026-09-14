Everything Jeremiah Telander Said Following Tennessee Football's Win vs. Georgia Tech

Jeremiah Telander spoke to the media following a 45-24 road victory over Georgia Tech. Telander had an impressive showing in week two, accounting for 3 tackles, 1 sack, and an interception.

Here's what he had to say.

Jeremiah Telander on Why He's Proud of Freshman QB Faizon Brandon

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws a pass during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah. Uh true freshman quarterback, first road game. Uh we always say pack the defense, but we packed our offense tonight, too. And we got a great stud at quarterback. Um he's only going to keep getting better. So, I'm just extremely proud of him," Telander said.

Jeremiah Telander on His Interception

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I couldn't believe he threw it. I was just dropping out trying to get my depth. Um and I saw him pull the pin on the grenade. Um, and it was my play to make. We needed a big stop. Uh, they were driving late in the second quarter. Uh, just very glad to make that play for my team," Telander said.

Jeremiah Telander on if His Interception Leap was the Owings Effect

Tennessee strength coach Derek Owings, second from right, during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Hey, It's the DO [Derek Owings] effect. That's what we can call it," said Telander

Jeremiah Telander on His Thoughts on Dejuan Lane's Pick-6

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Oh, it was awesome. Um, that's a play that we has been our bread and butter since spring. Um, and he has worked his tail off every single day. I love playing with him. Uh, and and when I watched it on film, I didn't even know what happened on the field. But I just know that he caught it and took it back. Uh he made a great play just um jumping the gun," said Telander.

Jeremiah Telander on How Proud He is Seeing the Defense Succeed as a Leader

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) and linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) tackle Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I'm extremely proud uh of the whole entire defense and this team. Uh Coach Null said that we got to defend every blade of grass. Um and I love that terminology. Um, and there's some things that we got to clean up. I think that they had too many passing yards on us and some explosives that we can't let happen. Uh, but I'm extremely proud and we're going to continue to get better every single day," Telander said.

Jeremiah Telander on How He Would Assess the Defense Through Two Games

Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (23) and Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah. Uh, I think we did great. We definitely made a jump from week one to week two, which what is what we wanted to do. Um, like I said, it's never easy playing a road game in a great atmosphere, but we did our job for the most part. There's there's some things that we had to clean up penalty-wise and just um scheme wise, but I'm proud of what we did. Um and I think we held our own," Telander said.

Jeremiah Telander on Having Arion Carter Back on the Field

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) high fives Tennessee wide receiver Deon Hardin (88) before a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

" It was so awesome. Uh we've been waiting for this for eight months now. Um and he has been working his tail off and I just I love every single second that I'm out there with AC," Telander said.

Jeremiah Telander on How He Likes Playing off the Edge

Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) and Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) take down Furman wide receiver Ethan Harris (3) during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, it's so much fun. Um it's a justified backer, I like to call it. Uh I trust our coaches to put us in the right position. Um there's some some things that I need to improve and work on. Um but I love it for sure," Telander said.

Jeremiah Telander on Coach Knowles Calling Him the Heart and Soul of the Volunteer Defense

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, it means the world to me. And I think he says that because I take pride in everything I do. Uh I go to the best university in the world. Um and I'm so blessed to be there. So I'm going to give my all every single day with no regrets. Um and I just build bonds with my teammates and show them the effort and the intensity that it takes. Uh but yeah, it means the world that he thinks that," Telander said.

Jeremiah Telander on How Much More Complex the Gameplan was this Week

Tennessee linebacker Edwin Spillman (13) and Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville on March 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, we definitely threw some things out there that's unscripted plays that they weren't able to see on film. Uh we definitely have some more that we can run and things of that nature, but I mean if we execute, we can run anything we want to and we'll be just fine," Telander said.

Jeremiah Telander on the Adjustment to Rushing off the Edge and What's the Biggest Thing He Has Had to Learn

Tennessee’s Daune Morris (19) is tackled by Tennessee’s Jeremiah Telander (22) during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, it's definitely been been a big adjustment. Um, I'm used to playing that middle linebacker position with flanks all around me. Uh, on the edge, I got to hold the edge and keep it knowing there's no one around me. Something sometimes I have to be a little bit more patient. Um, but with our coach's scheme and the adjustments, uh, it's so much fun to play. And like I said, it's more of a justified backer," Telander said.

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