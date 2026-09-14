Everything Jeremiah Telander Said Following Tennessee Football's Win vs. Georgia Tech
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Jeremiah Telander spoke to the media following a 45-24 road victory over Georgia Tech. Telander had an impressive showing in week two, accounting for 3 tackles, 1 sack, and an interception.
Here's what he had to say.
Jeremiah Telander on Why He's Proud of Freshman QB Faizon Brandon
"Yeah. Uh true freshman quarterback, first road game. Uh we always say pack the defense, but we packed our offense tonight, too. And we got a great stud at quarterback. Um he's only going to keep getting better. So, I'm just extremely proud of him," Telander said.
Jeremiah Telander on His Interception
"Yeah, I couldn't believe he threw it. I was just dropping out trying to get my depth. Um and I saw him pull the pin on the grenade. Um, and it was my play to make. We needed a big stop. Uh, they were driving late in the second quarter. Uh, just very glad to make that play for my team," Telander said.
Jeremiah Telander on if His Interception Leap was the Owings Effect
"Hey, It's the DO [Derek Owings] effect. That's what we can call it," said Telander
Jeremiah Telander on His Thoughts on Dejuan Lane's Pick-6
"Oh, it was awesome. Um, that's a play that we has been our bread and butter since spring. Um, and he has worked his tail off every single day. I love playing with him. Uh, and and when I watched it on film, I didn't even know what happened on the field. But I just know that he caught it and took it back. Uh he made a great play just um jumping the gun," said Telander.
Jeremiah Telander on How Proud He is Seeing the Defense Succeed as a Leader
"Yeah, I'm extremely proud uh of the whole entire defense and this team. Uh Coach Null said that we got to defend every blade of grass. Um and I love that terminology. Um, and there's some things that we got to clean up. I think that they had too many passing yards on us and some explosives that we can't let happen. Uh, but I'm extremely proud and we're going to continue to get better every single day," Telander said.
Jeremiah Telander on How He Would Assess the Defense Through Two Games
"Yeah. Uh, I think we did great. We definitely made a jump from week one to week two, which what is what we wanted to do. Um, like I said, it's never easy playing a road game in a great atmosphere, but we did our job for the most part. There's there's some things that we had to clean up penalty-wise and just um scheme wise, but I'm proud of what we did. Um and I think we held our own," Telander said.
Jeremiah Telander on Having Arion Carter Back on the Field
" It was so awesome. Uh we've been waiting for this for eight months now. Um and he has been working his tail off and I just I love every single second that I'm out there with AC," Telander said.
Jeremiah Telander on How He Likes Playing off the Edge
"Yeah, it's so much fun. Um it's a justified backer, I like to call it. Uh I trust our coaches to put us in the right position. Um there's some some things that I need to improve and work on. Um but I love it for sure," Telander said.
Jeremiah Telander on Coach Knowles Calling Him the Heart and Soul of the Volunteer Defense
"Yeah, it means the world to me. And I think he says that because I take pride in everything I do. Uh I go to the best university in the world. Um and I'm so blessed to be there. So I'm going to give my all every single day with no regrets. Um and I just build bonds with my teammates and show them the effort and the intensity that it takes. Uh but yeah, it means the world that he thinks that," Telander said.
Jeremiah Telander on How Much More Complex the Gameplan was this Week
"Yeah, we definitely threw some things out there that's unscripted plays that they weren't able to see on film. Uh we definitely have some more that we can run and things of that nature, but I mean if we execute, we can run anything we want to and we'll be just fine," Telander said.
Jeremiah Telander on the Adjustment to Rushing off the Edge and What's the Biggest Thing He Has Had to Learn
"Yeah, it's definitely been been a big adjustment. Um, I'm used to playing that middle linebacker position with flanks all around me. Uh, on the edge, I got to hold the edge and keep it knowing there's no one around me. Something sometimes I have to be a little bit more patient. Um, but with our coach's scheme and the adjustments, uh, it's so much fun to play. And like I said, it's more of a justified backer," Telander said.
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Eli Elrod is an up-and-coming sports journalist with a passion for college athletics and a growing background in recruiting and team coverage. He has covered various college programs across the On SI network, reporting on recruiting, breaking news, player development, and other important storylines surrounding college football. Elrod began his journalism career in 2023, covering local recruiting on social media platforms. During that time, he interviewed and highlighted nationally ranked prospects throughout Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina, gaining valuable experience evaluating talent, conducting interviews, and building the reporting skills necessary to succeed in sports journalism.Follow elielrod0623