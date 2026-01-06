Tennessee Football Loses Another DL to the Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have been battling some adversity when it comes to the transfer portal, as they have lost many different players to the portal, who are looking for their next home. Tennessee has had some of the top guys on their roster hit the portal, which is exactly what was anticipated following how things went down just a year ago when Tennessee lost almost 40 players to the portal.

This time, they have lost over 20 players, but the number is growing almost daily. The Vols have a lot of talent left on the roster, but for a team that was already as thin as could be, it is definitely not the best-case scenario for them to lose all of this talent.

The Vols lost yet another depth piece on their defense as they have lost another defensive lineman to the transfer portal, as the player that they lost is looking for a place where he can make an immediate impact, following what would be a very underwhelming season in his terms of expectation. The player who has left for the transfer portal is Josh Schell. Schell is one of the better players to come out of the state of Michigan, who spent time at a D2 school. Following this decision, he would transfer out to the Tennessee Volunteers for only one season, and then left following the Vols, making tons of changes in the offseason thus far.

Schell is one of the many players on the defensive line who are transferring, as he joins a lengthy list. What are the Vols losing out on with the talented prospect entering his name into the transfer portal? Take a look.

Josh Schell Bio

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee's game against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Transfer defensive lineman who comes to Tennessee after spending three seasons at Division II Grand Valley State in Michigan … Signed with the Vols in April 2025 and has two seasons of eligibility remaining, including the 2025 campaign … Played in 24 career games … Was also a standout pitcher on the GVSU baseball team," the Tennessee website stated for his bio.

The Vols will be looking for the next addition for the defensive line as they will have to make multiple when it comes to this portal season, following all the departures that have already stunted the growth of what they had hoped would already start taking shape; however, until then, the search will continue for the program.

