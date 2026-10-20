Everything Mike Matthews Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers are coming off their third consecutive victory over an SEC opponent after defeating Alabama 26-10 at Neyland Stadium. The win improved Tennessee's record to 6-1, including a 3-1 mark in conference play, moving the Volunteers to 11th in the nation. Tennessee will look to extend its winning streak in a Week 8 matchup against South Carolina and move up the SEC rankings.

Mike Matthews spoke to Vols Media ahead of the SEC matchup against South Carolina. This is what he had to say.

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) runs with the ball during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mike Matthews on His Illegal Block Against Alabama

"Yeah, I was just, you know, I was trying to make a block to help my running back get up the sideline, but you know, it was an illegal block. I got to play smarter." Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on Getting the Ball Following His Illegal Block

"I kind of just, you know, just focus on the next play. You know, Heupel always tells us to always worry about the next play. So, just keeping that in mind and just trusting myself and being able to show what I can do on the field." Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on the Social Media Reactions to His Illegal Block Against Alabama

"I mean, I see it, but I mean, it is what it is. I mean, it's just social media, but I mean, I'm glad it ended up being okay at the end of the day." Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on His Blocking Mentality

"I feel like it's been a mentality, but I feel like it's definitely grown. Just being around our running backs and knowing that they're always going to break a tackle and always keep going. And also understanding like, I know if I had the ball, I want somebody blocking for me just like that. So, pretty much keeping those things." Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on the Passing Game Rhythm with George Macintyre at Quarterback

"I feel like we're definitely getting into a rhythm, you know, as we keep working on our consistency in every practice and also thankfully, you know, our defense has been keeping high energy, so seeing that, I feel like that helps us, you know, be more into the game. So, I feel like we've been growing in a lot of ways, but we got to continue on to this next game." Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on the Key to Being a Good Receiver on the Slant Route

"Really just trusting myself. You know, usually running slants is sometimes dangerous because it's a lot of bodies inside, but understand that I play with a lot of speed, just going in and out of breaks, and understand that I'm going to trust whoever's back there to put me in position to make a play on the ball and be able to be safe. Keeping those things in mind just kind of keeps me confident." Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on How Much George Macintyre has Improved Week to Week

"He's definitely been growing, you know, like I said before, you know, he definitely stepped up to the plate when his opportunity came, but you know, he was ready for a moment. I seen a lot of things saying like, you know, he's a Tennessee kid, so the hype about the game, you know, and you can see in a couple plays, he was really hype after a couple plays. So, just really seeing him grow every week has been great." Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on Josh Heupel's Message Leading up to the South Carolina Game, Following an Emotional Win

Yeah, really just keeping in mind that we always, really just SEC is a one week type of deal. You know, everybody's winning and losing is up and down. So, being able to flip the switch from winning the big game, our rival, and then going into, you know, a real heated environment. You know, he showed us the picture of when they storm the field out there and the type of energy that they're going to bring. So, just being prepared for that going into this week." Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on the Confidence the Defense Gives the Offense

"Yeah, it's really just, you know, i'm also a defensive guy coming out of high school, so, I know the feeling of just being on defense. So, seeing them boys fly around and really just cause havoc just everywhere they do. Just, I feel like our offense gives us kind of just the idea like our defense has our back even though, you know, it might not be clicking right now, but we got to keep on pushing forward." Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on His Mom Smoking a Cigar Following the Upset Win Against Alabama

"Yeah, it was awesome, man. You know, right after the game, I ran straight over there just to, you know, just enjoy the moment and it was just, you know, nice to see. We had a lot of cigars, so they came prepared. So, yeah, it was nice to see them." Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on TK Keys

Yeah, Tristen Keys has been great. Like I've been saying, like he's been working, just keeping his head down and focusing, and just being ready for the moment. He came in with the right mindset and got downhill and played hard when he was out there." Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on if He Has Had a Chance to Mentor TK Keys

"Yeah, I definitely give him a lot of advice. You know, I don't give him too much because I don't want to just talk his head off, but you know, he's already in a good position, but just making sure he keeps the right habits going on, just moving forward. He's going to be a great player." Matthews said.

Mike Matthews on South Carolina's Defense

"Really, you know, they're real physical all around and, you know, their season's been up and down, but, you know, they made a big win in Florida, and that was big time also playing in the swamp. So, understanding that, you know, they're still there. They're still looking to beat somebody who thinks that they're on the map, you know, after this type of win. So, just keep that in mind and just be prepared for everything." Matthews said.

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