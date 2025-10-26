Tennessee Football Receives New Ranking Following Win Over Kentucky
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams that won inside the top-25 on Saturday, which is something that could move them up in the rankings, or it could keep them right where they are. While this is the case with some of the teams in there, the Vols walked away with a road win, which is impressive. This has been a weakness for the Tennessee program, as they typically don't play their greatest games on the road.
The Tennessee Volunteers are one game closer to the college football playoff, as they walked away with a win against a boarder rival inside the Kentucky atmosphere. They defeated the Wildcats by a score of 56-34, in a game that was highlighted by Tennessee's deep passing, and electric wide receivers. The Tennessee wide receiver core finished with three 100+ yard receivers and they also showed off Aguilar's consistency only throwing six incompletions on 26 passes with just a few yards short of 400 passing yards.
Tennessee's New Ranking
The Tennessee Vols received their new ranking on Sunday for both the coaches and AP Poll. The Vols walked away from the Kentucky game with a win, and that caused them to lock down their new ranking. The ranking reads that the Vols will be ranked as the 14th best team in the country. While this is the poll that comes out first, this isn't the number that will show up next to your name. The number that will show up next to your name is the AP Poll ranking. This ranking is one that everyone has their eyes on until November 4th, which is when the first CFP ranking is released, and that will take over as the number that shows during a game. The Vols new AP Poll ranking for the contest against the Sooners is 14th,
"Proud of our guys, the way they competed. Uh. coming on the road (and) getting a win. Um, it's a team that took Texas to overtime a week ago and has lost some close ones. Um, so, in that way, really pleased with the performance, um, offense, defense. Uh, both units, there is things that we can certainly clean up as well and we'll need to as we keep going through conference play. You know, you look at the turnovers early defensively changed the way the game was played and some of the explosive plays in the pass game certainly did that as well," Heupel said.