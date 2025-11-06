Volunteer Country

Everything Tennessee Football DB Jalen McMurray Said on Wednesday

Jalen McMurray spoke to the media during his media availability on Wednesday.

Dale Dowden

Arkansas wide receiver O’Mega Blake (9) is wrapped up by Tennessee defensive backs Jalen McMurray (6) and Colton Hood (8) during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Last Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers suffered a devastating loss as the Oklahoma Sooners knocked the Vols out of the playoff picture.

The team is now in a bye-week, as they prepare for the final three games of the regular season.

The Vols will be at home next Saturday as they welcome visiting New Mexico State before heading to The Swamp the next week and will then end the regular season at home as in-state foe Vanderbilt travels east.

Tennessee football starting defensive back Jalen McMurray spoke to the media on Wednesday.

What Changed with the Defense Against Oklahoma

Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock (6) is warmped by Tennessee linebacker Edwin Spillman (13), Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) and Tennessee defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (5) during a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Communication. I feel like our communication was probably the best it's been in a while. So, just being able to communicate um, all of us on the same page is always good for being a defense and being in the right places. But, like I said, communication," McMurray said.

The Volunteer defense has struggled with giving up a lot of yards and a lot of points; however, the unit has also been opportunistic in terms of creating impact plays or momentum swinging plays, typically in the form of a turnover.

Team Vibe

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) carries the ball during a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, I think it's an understanding that, you know, we're blessed to be able to come out here and play, you know, like every day take advantage of, you know, the opportunity of playing for Tennessee. And I feel like as a group, the vibe, like that's the vibe. Like we get to play the game that we all grew up playing, you know. Definitely anxious to get back on that field, but you know, we're taking this week to really focus on ourselves and um the details," McMurray explained.

It's great that the team vibe is still high, because it can be very difficult to stay focused on the task at hand while knowing that you playoff goal is pretty much over at this point. We will all find out how much heart this team really has over the next three weeks.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tennessee football senior defensive back Jalen McMurray said during his media availability on Wednesday.

