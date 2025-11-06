Everything Tennessee Football DL Daevin Hobbs Talks During Bye-Week
Last Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers suffered a devastating loss as the Oklahoma Sooners knocked the Vols out of the playoff picture.
The team is now in a bye-week, as they prepare for the final three games of the regular season. The Volunteers are already at the bowl eligible level. It's just a waiting game to find out which one.
The Vols will be at home next Saturday as they welcome visiting New Mexico State before heading to The Swamp the next week and will then end the regular season at home as in-state foe Vanderbilt travels east.
Tennessee football starting defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs spoke to the media on Wednesday.
First Three Quarters vs Oklahoma
"I mean, we came out I mean, we played good for the most part. I feel like we played really good that game as a defense. I mean, that's the whole team too, but as a defense mainly I feel like we locked in that week during practice made everything on point. Then we went out there, we played a solid game," Hobbs said.
Hobbs has battled a few injury bugs throughout the year, but when he is healthy and playing, the presence is surely felt. The North Carolina native defensive lineman is a vital part of the Tennessee defensive front.
On the tail end of the season, the Vols will need Hobbs to be a major impact in the closing three regular season games.
How to Stay Focused
"I mean, there really isn't any like psyching yourself up for, I mean, we came here to play football. I mean, we come here, we work on our game. So, every practice is another opportunity to get better, every lift is another opportunity to get better. So, I mean if you have that mindset, which everybody should throughout the whole year, regardless of how the season's going. You just keep thinking like that, you better yourself and then you're bettering yourself, the better the team will be.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tennessee football defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs said during the bye-week media availability on Wednesday.
