Everything Tennessee Football DL Daevin Hobbs Talks During Bye-Week

Daevin Hobbs met with reporters during his media availability on Wednesday.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (5) and Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) during a college football game between Tennessee and Oklahoma in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Nov. 1, 2025.
Tennessee defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (5) and Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) during a college football game between Tennessee and Oklahoma in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Nov. 1, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers suffered a devastating loss as the Oklahoma Sooners knocked the Vols out of the playoff picture.

The team is now in a bye-week, as they prepare for the final three games of the regular season. The Volunteers are already at the bowl eligible level. It's just a waiting game to find out which one.

The Vols will be at home next Saturday as they welcome visiting New Mexico State before heading to The Swamp the next week and will then end the regular season at home as in-state foe Vanderbilt travels east.

Tennessee football starting defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs spoke to the media on Wednesday.

First Three Quarters vs Oklahoma

Tennessee defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (5) celebrates a pick-six on the field during a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I mean, we came out I mean, we played good for the most part. I feel like we played really good that game as a defense. I mean, that's the whole team too, but as a defense mainly I feel like we locked in that week during practice made everything on point. Then we went out there, we played a solid game," Hobbs said.

Hobbs has battled a few injury bugs throughout the year, but when he is healthy and playing, the presence is surely felt. The North Carolina native defensive lineman is a vital part of the Tennessee defensive front.

On the tail end of the season, the Vols will need Hobbs to be a major impact in the closing three regular season games.

How to Stay Focused

Tennessee Defensive Line coach Rodney Garner during fall practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Kns Tennessee Fall Practice / Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"I mean, there really isn't any like psyching yourself up for, I mean, we came here to play football. I mean, we come here, we work on our game. So, every practice is another opportunity to get better, every lift is another opportunity to get better. So, I mean if you have that mindset, which everybody should throughout the whole year, regardless of how the season's going. You just keep thinking like that, you better yourself and then you're bettering yourself, the better the team will be.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tennessee football defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs said during the bye-week media availability on Wednesday.

Published
Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

