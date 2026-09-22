Everything Tennessee Football DL Xavier Gilliam Said Leading Up to Texas vs Tennessee

The Tennessee Vols are preparing for their toughest matchup of the season this Saturday. At noon Eastern the Vols will welcome the Texas Longhorns in the first meeting inside Neyland Stadium for the two teams.

If Tennessee is able to pull off the massive upset, their defense will need to shine and stop Arch Manning. A big part of stopping Manning will be whether the defensive line can create pressure on the quarterback. This is where Xavier Gilliam can make his impact.

Gilliam spoke to the media on Tuesday in preparation for the game and this is everything he said:

On How If Arch Manning’s Last Name Changes Anything Because of Peyton

“Um, you know, just having the mindset nameless, faceless opponent, you know, just uh it's the biggest game cuz it's the next game”

On If Facing Faizon Brandon’s Mobility Helps Prepare them for Manning

“You know, uh definitely, you know, and even with last week facing a pretty mobile quarterback, you know, he has some pretty good legs. you know, I give him credit where it's due. You know, facing that, you know, I feel like prepared us pretty well for what we face ahead.”

On What Donovan Haslam Does Well in Practice

“Uh, you know, he's a he's a very big physical guy. You know, I feel like that's probably his best trait. You know, he's really physical. You know, when looking at good offensive linemen, all of them have that good physicality trait.

On Where Rodney Garner Has Focused on in Practice

“Um you know, just stepping up in every aspect of the game, being more violent, being more physical, being more in tune with the scheme, you know, we get as we get into SEC play, you know, it's going to be more of a challenge, you know, as a team. So just locking in on our fundamentals.”

On Who is Challenging Him the Most

“Uh probably Coach G. you know, kind of uh challenged me to step up in the room, you know, kind of be that voice in the room.”

On Where Mariyon Dye Has Improved and Taken the Next Step

“Oh, yeah. Uh he he's an unbelievable player, you know, just from seeing it in practice to watching him do it in game, you know, I feel like one thing he's improved on his confidence level, you know, I really feel like he feels like he's that guy and everybody around him believes it. I believe he's that guy, you know, so just seeing him go out there with that confidence level, you know, was great to see.”

On What Carson Gentle Has Done to Earn the Start Last Week

“I mean, you know, he's just a physical, you know, do everything. He's a guy he knows all positions, you know, so when you got a guy like that, you know, you could really play him anywhere for real.”

On the Defensive Line’s Play This Season

“Uh, yeah, I feel like I feel like we play good as a group, but, you know, we could keep improving.”

On The Running Backs Texas Brought In

“uh you know as we get in SEC play you know all running backs going to be uh physical you know quickness quick burst you know so I feel like it's more about us then rather who the running back is”

On If Getting Double Teamed Every Play is Frustrating

“No I wouldn't say it's frustrating I mean it's a part of football you know and I shoot I want to get double team you know because that means my teammate he got the single block you know so just having that type of selflessness I feel like that's going to help us be better as a D-line, you know, and I rather I take the double team than anybody else on my D line because I feel like I do pretty well with it.”

On If He is Excited to Play in the SEC After Being In the BIG10

“Uh, a nameless faceless opponent.”

On If He thinks About Playing Big Names and Making a Name for Himself

“A 1,000% You know, always playing with a chip on my shoulder. You know, I always just focused on myself. You know, everybody likes to talk about the big names and stuff. I feel like this is one of those games where legends are made and I feel like this opportunity for people to really learn who I am.”

On If They Have More Instore for the Scheme

“Um, not really going to speak too much on the scheme.”

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