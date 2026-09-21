Josh Heupel Has a Message to Tennessee Fans Ahead of Clash With Texas

The Tennessee Vols are getting ready for their biggest test yet this season. This coming Saturday, the Vols will face off against the other UT in the SEC in what is the biggest matchup of the week in all of college football. The Texas Longhorns will come into Neyland Stadium ranked #1 in the nation to face off against the 14th-ranked Tennessee Vols.

In Preparation for the matchup, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has a message to the Volunteer faithful who will be in attendance.

Josh Heupel Encourages Fans to Be Ready for Kickoff

Students cheer during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Good afternoon, I’ll start by just saying congratulations to our volleyball team and the success that they’re having. Obviously a big one on Friday night. Hopefully our fans show up in a big way for them. Excited to start the conference play. We know that we’re getting ready to play another great opponent in Texas. Early kickoff, Checker Neyland. To our fan base, however, you get ready for game time, wake up early, and whatever you need to be at your best at 12, make sure you’re ready to be at your best by 12. And be a part of the football game for 60 minutes. Texas, obviously, battle-tested, very veteran group. Starts with their quarterback, but they have experience up front on the offensive line. And a ton of experience on the defensive side of the football, extremely athletic. Will be a great test," Heupel said.

Tennessee fans will have a chance to make an impact on the game by proving why many consider Neyland to be one of the toughest places to play in the country. Tennessee might be the underdog in this game, but with the Volunteer faithful backing them, the Vols might be able to find enough to pull off the upset.

One advantage for Tennessee is that this is the first time the Longhorns have visited Neyland Stadium. If Tennessee fans bring their “A” game, then it is safe to say that Texas will have never experienced a crowd quite like Neyland.

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