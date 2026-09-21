Everything Braylon Staley Said Leading Up to Tennessee vs. Texas

The Tennessee Vols are starting to prepare to face the top-ranked team in college football this Saturday. This, of course, will be the Texas Longhorns, who are making their first trip to Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee WR Braylon Staley spoke to the media to discuss the season and the upcoming matchup against Texas.

Here is everything He had to say:

On Getting Blindsided then Scoring a Few Plays later

“Man, he caught me off guard, but it is what it is. Had to go in the tent, get looked at and, you know, come out and score.”

On How Good Texas is at Limiting Explosive Plays

“Um, they got a really good back end. Um, you know some special players in the back end. So you know we got to just you know hone in to what we got to do details you know come out ready to play."”

On Being Matched Up With an Elite Pass Defense

“We love it. We love the competition um because we are a competitive group. I feel like we're the best uh receiver group in the country. So uh that's what we do.”

On How Preparation Changes Against Texas

“Doesn't look different at all. Um, same, you know, stuff that we've been doing for the past three games is the thing we're going to do for this game. So, nothing different.”

On the Blocking of the Receiving Group

“Um, blocking really well on the outside. Um, main word for coach Pope is just to finish uh finish our blocks. Um, you know, sometimes we get uh caught up in like play too long and you know, letting go of our block, but just being able to finish our block on the outside going to be really big for this week.”

On What He Told Mike Matthews After Missing the TD

“Uh just keep your head up. Um you know a next play coming um and then when they coming your way just go execute. That's it.”

On If He Has Seen Anything on Film That Makes Him Think Texas Runs a Different Scheme

“Uh, I haven't dived too much into it. Um, you know, this week it probably looks similar. Um, but you know, we ready for it, ready for whatever come our way.”

On What He Has Seen From Faizon Brandon

“Uh, just mature quarterback, you know, you know, ready to compete, ready to go out and show what he can do on Saturday and, you know, that's what you do.”

What Staley Says to Brandon About Facing the #1 Team

“uh just another football game. Uh this why he came to Tennessee is just to play, you know, teams like this. Uh and we play the best of the best.”

Staley on Radarious Jackson

“Uh he's been, man, really good on the outside. Uh been really good in the blocking game and you know, when the deep balls coming his way, he making plays. Um you know what I'm saying? He just doing his thing.”

Staley Speaks on What is so Impressive About Jackson’s Game

“I think just his speed. U people kind of look at man as a big receiver right there is actually fast. Uh so I think people get caught off by his speed. Um you know him being able to run my guy.”

On Getting Everyone Cookies For Scoring

“It come to me after the game. I don't really think about it during the game but after the game I think about it a lot.”

Staley Discusses his Touchdown

“um learning the uh looks that we got uh same thing we practiced in practice that week um and it was very easy to execute just came off my route wide open you know routine play.”

On Big Matchups in Neyland

“uh just to show people that you know this is what we get to do uh number one team coming in. Uh it's a lot of talk already, but you know, we don't pay attention to it. Uh you know, we got to come in with our head down and ready to work.”

On Getting More Involved Against Kennesaw State

“Uh yeah, it was um you know, I ain't really concerned about the targets or whatnot, but um whatever I can do for my team and help win, so that's what I'll do.”

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