Everything Tennessee Football HC Josh Heupel Said Following Loss to Alabama Football
The 2025 edition of the 'Third Saturday in October' resulted in a winning effort for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they defeated Tennessee 37-20 in Tuscaloosa.
Tennessee football's head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media following the loss.
Josh Heupel's Opening Statement
"Disappointing result. Ultimately, offensively, just self-inflicted wounds in the first half, killed a bunch of our drives. Positive is the way they came out and competed early in the second half. The defense gets a stop; offense goes to score. Turnover, we don't take advantage of. Self-inflicted wounds on that possession again. But again, you're playing a good team, man. The details are gonna matter. We lost in the details tonight. Ultimately, that's my responsibility, our responsibility, players and coaches together."
The Play Before Halftime and Second Half Response
"I said it was gonna be a twelve-round fight in this one. Um, they're a good football team. So, no matter how it starts. Gotta continue to fight. Our guys did that. Just, again, ultimately not on the right side of it in the details. End of the first half, nine seconds, no timeouts. You're left with a decision. Do you want two opportunities or one? So, got a little play action, and he (Joey Aguilar) leaves the ball inside a little bit, and it goes back for six. Big play in the football game for sure. But again, how you come out and fight, defense gets a stop. Offense scores. After the turnover, we've gotta do something with that. We've got a chance to change that game."
Was The Final Play of the First Half Predicable?
"Yeah, I mean they (Alabama) understand the situation as well and you got a one-two read and ultimately, we've gotta be on the right side of it. It's you know, it's there, it's not, we gotta be accurate with the ball. If it's not, throw it away, we've got one more play. That's not me putting it on Joey, either. It's all of us."
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Josh Heupel.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins on Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer on Twitter: @JSGreer731