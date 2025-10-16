Volunteer Country

Greg McElroy Shares Brutally Honest Statement on Vols' Joey Aguilar

Greg McElroy shares a brutally honest statement on Tennessee Vols' QB Joey Aguilar

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) runs the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) runs the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the most important games of their season on deck, as the Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. The Vols have been one of the better teams in the SEC, but many believe that the Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites, and as of now, that is exactly what the odds tell us.

The Vols will be needing to rely on some of their top talent, including one of the main players who gets talked about on this team. That player being Joey Aguilar. Aguilar is the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Vols. He is one of the better players in the nation at the QB position, as he is near the top of the SEC alongside Ty Simpson.

While many are fans of what Aguilar has brought to the table, some aren't the biggest fan of Aguilar. That includes Greg McElroy. McElroy is a commentator and a former Alabama player. He is also the person who will be calling the game for the Alabama vs Tennessee contest. Prior to the event, he made it clear that he isn't the biggest fan of Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar. Here's why.

Greg McElroy Shares Honest Statement on Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar

Joey Aguila
Oct 11, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) looks to pass the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

“I’m not the biggest fan of Joey Aguilar,” said McElroy on his podcast. “But I’ve liked what I have seen. I think he has done a good enough job. He’s not a real threat as a runner, which does make things a little bit easier.”

This isn't the first bulletin board material that was put out there. Germie Bernard (Alabama Crimson Tide WR) shared some comments on the Tennessee defense.

"They like to play man-to-man, and they want to bring the house, so I mean it's a great opportunity for our offense. They give up a lot of yards, but that's because they trust and believe in their guys to get the job done. For us to have the opportunity to go against man-to-man, it's a field of dreams. That''s what those receivers want, them man-to-man matchups. It's going to be up to us to go out there and make plays."

The Vols will be in action this Saturday, when the game is played. This contest will begin at 7:30 PM EDT and the Vols will have the chance to win three of the last four games against a team that got the best of them for nearly 20 years.

More Vols News

feed

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football