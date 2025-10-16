Greg McElroy Shares Brutally Honest Statement on Vols' Joey Aguilar
The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the most important games of their season on deck, as the Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. The Vols have been one of the better teams in the SEC, but many believe that the Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites, and as of now, that is exactly what the odds tell us.
The Vols will be needing to rely on some of their top talent, including one of the main players who gets talked about on this team. That player being Joey Aguilar. Aguilar is the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Vols. He is one of the better players in the nation at the QB position, as he is near the top of the SEC alongside Ty Simpson.
While many are fans of what Aguilar has brought to the table, some aren't the biggest fan of Aguilar. That includes Greg McElroy. McElroy is a commentator and a former Alabama player. He is also the person who will be calling the game for the Alabama vs Tennessee contest. Prior to the event, he made it clear that he isn't the biggest fan of Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar. Here's why.
Greg McElroy Shares Honest Statement on Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar
“I’m not the biggest fan of Joey Aguilar,” said McElroy on his podcast. “But I’ve liked what I have seen. I think he has done a good enough job. He’s not a real threat as a runner, which does make things a little bit easier.”
This isn't the first bulletin board material that was put out there. Germie Bernard (Alabama Crimson Tide WR) shared some comments on the Tennessee defense.
"They like to play man-to-man, and they want to bring the house, so I mean it's a great opportunity for our offense. They give up a lot of yards, but that's because they trust and believe in their guys to get the job done. For us to have the opportunity to go against man-to-man, it's a field of dreams. That''s what those receivers want, them man-to-man matchups. It's going to be up to us to go out there and make plays."
The Vols will be in action this Saturday, when the game is played. This contest will begin at 7:30 PM EDT and the Vols will have the chance to win three of the last four games against a team that got the best of them for nearly 20 years.