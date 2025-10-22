Everything Tennessee Football OLB Coach Levorn 'Chop' Harbin Said Ahead of Kentucky
Levorn Harbin addressed the media today ahead of Kentucky.
Well-known as Coach Chop, Harbin is the outside linebackers coach for Tennessee, and an instrumental presence in the recruiting scene. Harbin reflected back at the Alabama game, while moving forward.
Lack of Success Against Alabama
"Um, number one, I mean, Alabama got a great offensive line. (They) had a couple of guys that probably going to be first-round draft picks, but there's some things that I can do better to help the guys out that I'm having to coach up this week and um the guys were in position a couple of times but didn't finish like we would like to. We'll clean that up this week and we'll move on to being better than what we were last week."
How Does Alabama Outcome Impact This Week's Approach?
"I'm the same every week, but also, you got to go back and evaluate what you're doing and maybe be a little bit more tedious about certain things. That's what I have had to do this week. That's what I and the guys also got to work on, the little things. I have to keep coaching it and for those guys, the biggest thing is just finishing. Finishing rushes and I got to coach that part up and teach them how to finish too. So, that's on me. That's not on them. That's my job, and no, I don't change from week to week. Wins or losses, I treat the same to be honest with you."
Does Success Feed on Itself
"Every snap the guys go out there and think they are gonna win. That's what you got to first put in their mind that they can't win every rep. Last week, they were a little disappointed with the outcome of the production, but they also went back and watched the film, they saw where they could have been successful and they weren't. So, it wasn't like they were just so much better than us. Now, they did have some good plays, doing a great job with their sets and with their hands and we could have been a little bit moreviolent. They saw where they could have done a better job and been more productive. So, I mean, we're not worried at all about moving forward."
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Levorn Harbin.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins on Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer on Twitter: @JSGreer731