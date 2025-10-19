Everything Tennessee Football RB DeSean Bishop Said Following Loss to Alabama Football
Tennessee football running back DeSean Bishop went into Tuscaloosa coming off of a career-high performance against Arkansas, Bishop ran for 146-yards on 14-carries in a winning effort against the Hogs.
The in-state product would finish the night in Tuscaloosa with 123-yards on 14-carries.
Despite the production of Bishop, the Volunteers would fall to the tide 37-20.
Following the game, DeSean Bishop would essentially be the offensive spokesman for the waiting reports late Saturday night.
Bishop Reflects on Last Play of First Half
"Um, before we begin, I want to give all glory to God. Um, we fought hard out there, man. I know we didn't come out with the win, but we did everything we could to glorify him (God) in everything we did. That last play, I just got to again, execute it better. Kind of underthrown ball, but um it's a tough situation, you know. I should have probably got in the first time. I missed the cut before that, but you know, um it is what it is, you know, and thought I almost ran him down at the end and just got to execute better overall. You know, it kind of showed up throughout the whole game. You know, just hurting ourselves in situations where we could easily punch in for a touchdown or get a first down or just making it a lot harder on ourselves than it needs to be. Having a play like that going into half is, is not something you want to see, but ultimately, we came out in the second half trying to just turn it around and fought hard. Just again, the details what got us in that moment right there."
What's Going Well for Bishop
"I'm just being me, you know. The more and more I get comfortable in the offense, the more they give me the ball, you know, then I'm able to do what I do, you know, and I see my carries have been increasing lately and I'm making the most of them for sure. As you see, if anyone knows me through high school, man, the more I touch the ball, the better I get, honestly. So, um, just grateful for my offensive line. They're blocking their tails off, you know, they're creating holes for me is what it is. You know, the coordinator scheming runs that I'm comfortable with doing and just ultimtely getting the ball in my hand. You know, trusting the Lord, you know, um the slow start to the season with my carries and whatnot, but I just trusted in him, man, and he's provided me. So, I'm grateful, very grateful."
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from DeSean Bishop.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins on Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer on Twitter: @JSGreer731