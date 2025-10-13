Josh Heupel Provides Injury Update on DeSean Bishop Ahead of Tennessee vs Alabama
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, and per usual they are banged up. The Vols had multiple injuries against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.
One of the main injuries being DeSean Bishop. Bishop had a career high game on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks, which is exactly what the Vols needed, as they only walked away with a three point victory.
The Vols have the chance to beat Alabama, but they will need all hands on deck, and that includes a guy like Bishop. This is something that was discussed by Josh heupel at his presser on Monday. Here is what was said.
"I feel like DeSean (Bishop) will be ready to go in this one," the Tennessee Volunteers coach stated when speaking to the media on Monday about his running back's injury in the second half, which kept him sidelined for the remainder of the drive.
This will be an important game where the Vols will need the best out of this rushing attack, including a guy like Peyton Lewis, who stepped up tremendously. Lewis finished the game with multiple touchdowns after Bishop exited, but Bishop was still the star in this game, as he averaged 10.4 yards per carry on 14 touches.
Heupel commented on Lewis stepping up after the game. Here is what he had to say.
Josh Heupel Provides Injury Update on DeSean Bishop
"Yeah, you guys have heard me say it, I don't care where you're at, how much you've played, man. You get into this stretch inside the SEC, next guy is going to be called upon, and you know, those running backs have all played well throughout the course of it. Huge run there by Peyton. You know, really down the stretch and late third and fourth quarter. He played really well. I said it to the team. You know, as we were just talking about the game afterwards, Jadon Perlotte, right? Huge, huge play in the football game. He's a part of it. You don't know when your time's coming. You better get prepared. You know proud of those guys that were prepared for their moment tonight," Heupel stated.
This was a career game for the Vols running back, so the Vols coaching staff will hope he can come back and give them the best shot to go into Alabama and walk out with a huge win.