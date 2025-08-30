Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 1 (Bet DeSean Bishop to Thrive vs. Syracuse)
Welcome to the first full Saturday of college football action this year!
We have a plethora of games to watch throughout the way, which provides us with almost limitless bets we can place. If you're in a state that allows you to bet on player props in college football games, you've come to the right place.
In this article, I'm going to break down my top three player props for today's action.
Julian Sayin UNDER 224.5 Passing Yards (+104)
Julian Sayin has a near impossible task ahead of him in his first game as Ohio State's starting quarterback. Texas allowed just 5.7 yards per pass attempt last season, the lowest mark in college football. Not only will Sayin likely need some time to find his stride as the starter, but he's going to have his toughest test of the year in the opening week of the season. I think his passing yards total of 224.5 is too high for the sophomore
DeSean Bishop OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Syracuse had one of the worst running defenses in the country last season, allowing 5.3 yards per carry, which ranked 117th in the country. The Orange did little to fix that problem in the offseason, and now they have to face a scary rushing attack against Tennessee. DeSean Bishop averaged a blistering 6.1 yards per carry last season and is expected to be the primary back for Tennessee in the Volunteers' season opener. As long as the game doesn't get out of hand in a hurry, he should play enough to go over this total in Week 1.
Trey'Dez Green Anytime Touchdown (+295)
Trey'Dez Green was the No. 3 tight end for LSU last season. He hauled in just 13 receptions, but four of those catches resulted in a touchdown. Now, he's expected to be the starting TE with Mason Taylor in the NFL and Ka'Morreun Pimpton at TCU. This is a great bet to place at almost 3-1 odds.
