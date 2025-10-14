De'Rail Sims Shares Statement on DeSean Bishop Following Career-High Performance
The Tennessee Volunteers had many standouts and top performers in their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, including the MVP of the game in my opinion, DeSean Bishop. Bishop finished this contest with a career high of 146 rushing yards. He touched the ball 14 times, and averaged over 10 yards per carry, all while scoring a touchdown.
This is also mellow to what it could have been, as he left the game with an injury in the second half and would not return. The Vols running back is set to play a huge game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who will hope to stop the run in this one.
Prior to the game, the running back coach for the Tennessee Volunteers De'Rail Sims commented on the Vols' star back multiple times. The comments came as the Vols held another day of press conferences. Here is what Sims had to say when speaking to the media.
De'Rail Sims on DeSean Bishop's Game Against Arkansas
“I think he just got in his groove early in that game on Saturday. You saw him get hot early on in that first drive, in that same situation in that second drive. I think he got really, really comfortable early on, and then he did a really good job just being patient and allowing the game to come to him, and you just saw him progress as the game went along, and he felt really, really good.”
De'Rail Sims on DeSean Bishop Creating Long Runs
“The biggest deal is he’s delivering the blocks to the OL, and then his vision is taking over. He’s doing a really good job. He’s having a break a tackle, which all running backs do, but he’s allowing his vision to be able to take over once he set those blocks up. And then he’s doing a really good job, like the one before half to where he pops that one, like you see the patience and then you see the acceleration. That’s the thing that I think with him, he’s done a really good job of growing at.”
This will be the most important game of the season for a team who has the hopes of being able to push for a playoff spot. In order to do that they will need the best out of their players, including their star back, Bishop who has been an active contributor for the last two seasons.