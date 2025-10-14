Volunteer Country

De'Rail Sims Shares Statement on DeSean Bishop Following Career-High Performance

Tennessee Volunteers running back coach De'Rail Sims shares comments on DeSean Bishop following his career-high performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) shushes the Mississippi State student section during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025.
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) shushes the Mississippi State student section during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers had many standouts and top performers in their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, including the MVP of the game in my opinion, DeSean Bishop. Bishop finished this contest with a career high of 146 rushing yards. He touched the ball 14 times, and averaged over 10 yards per carry, all while scoring a touchdown.

This is also mellow to what it could have been, as he left the game with an injury in the second half and would not return. The Vols running back is set to play a huge game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who will hope to stop the run in this one.

Prior to the game, the running back coach for the Tennessee Volunteers De'Rail Sims commented on the Vols' star back multiple times. The comments came as the Vols held another day of press conferences. Here is what Sims had to say when speaking to the media.

De'Rail Sims on DeSean Bishop's Game Against Arkansas

Oct 11, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Desean Bishop (18) runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

“I think he just got in his groove early in that game on Saturday. You saw him get hot early on in that first drive, in that same situation in that second drive. I think he got really, really comfortable early on, and then he did a really good job just being patient and allowing the game to come to him, and you just saw him progress as the game went along, and he felt really, really good.”

De'Rail Sims on DeSean Bishop Creating Long Runs

“The biggest deal is he’s delivering the blocks to the OL, and then his vision is taking over. He’s doing a really good job. He’s having a break a tackle, which all running backs do, but he’s allowing his vision to be able to take over once he set those blocks up. And then he’s doing a really good job, like the one before half to where he pops that one, like you see the patience and then you see the acceleration. That’s the thing that I think with him, he’s done a really good job of growing at.”

This will be the most important game of the season for a team who has the hopes of being able to push for a playoff spot. In order to do that they will need the best out of their players, including their star back, Bishop who has been an active contributor for the last two seasons.

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

