Grading Each Former Tennessee Football Player's NFL Destination Following Draft

The NFL Draft is now over, and it is time to share my honest thoughts on each player being selected and picked up during or after the draft. These are graded based on fit, value, and talent as well.

Colton Hood - Selected No. 37 by Giants (Grade: A)

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Colton Hood falling out of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft was stunning to see unfold, and on top of that, the talented prospect was easily viewed as one of the better cornerbacks in the draft, which led many to believe he would be selected in the first round of the draft. He would fall to pick 37, which left him being selected by the Giants.

This is great for the former Tennessee cornerback, as he will pair with some great defensive players and come in and play as both a starter in the nickel spot and on the outside. This is what has made him an intriguing prospect. An A for me without a doubt.

Chris Brazzell II - Selected No. 83 by Panthers (A+)

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Panthers are fresh off a huge season in which they were the NFC South champions. They made it to the playoffs, but fell short in one of the worst ways possible. Adding Brazzell II was a power move, as he was by far the most talented wide receiver remaining on the board.

He will be an immediate starter, and likely the No. 2 wide receiver from former No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young. It is also worth mentioning that the Panthers have the chance to do great things this season, considering they selected Brazzell II after already making a move on the line to protect Young. The Panthers had one of the best drafts in 2026, and Brazzell II plays a huge part.

Jermod McCoy - Selected No. 101 by Raiders (A+)

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Jermod McCoy wasn't just an A+ pick, but he was the steal of the draft. He finished his college career with an injury that kept him out of his full senior season, but it was known that he was expected to be the nation's best cornerback entering the draft, along with Mansoor Delane. After reports indicating that McCoy may need another surgery, he fell to the fourth round, but it is now up in the air.

McCoy was the best selection the Raiders could have made to start the fourth round, and he is by far the best selection from the Tennessee program.

Joshua Josephs - Selected No. 147 by Commanders (A)

Joshua Josephs runs during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington got a steal with Joshua Josephs, who has been a great EDGE for the Vols for multiple seasons. Jospehs is reliable and one of the better players when it comes to his pass-rushing moves. He is a player that I had a third-round grade for, and the Commanders got him in the 5th round. That is a great value to pair with many of their top selections like Sonny Styles from Ohio State.

This was one of the best value selections anyone could have made on day three of the draft, and the Commanders made the right choice. They are getting a player who has the potential to be the best EDGE representing the Tennessee Vols in the NFL, with a floor that allows him to be a starter/key rotational prospect. He will likely begin his career as a priority rotational player, but I would bet he sees an increase in his role within the first year.

Tyre West - Selected No. 222 by Lions (C+)

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) and Tennessee offensive lineman Lance Heard (53) during warm-ups at a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was one of the more surprising developments from the Tennessee program when it comes to when and how they were drafted. West was the final player to get drafted, as the Lions made a move for him in the 7th round. West is very talented, but he lacked a ton of production due to limited minutes. When he was given the chance to succeed, he did, which leaves many with optimism, but it was shocking that he didn't go undrafted with some of the players remaining on the board.

West is worth a pick, and isn't a big reach at that. The only thing to question is his likelihood of being able to compete for a starting job. He is likely to push for a second-string job, but is expected to be a third-string player. He won't see much action in Detroit during his first season, it seems, but when he is given the chance, he is sure to make some noise. Solid player, but there were more ideal fits in my opinion.

Joey Aguilar - UDFA Deal with Jaguars (A+)

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (QB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

It is no secret that many teams had Aguilar on their board, and with the late run of quarterbacks, it seemed that he could have heard his name called, but that wasn't the case. Less than a minute after the event ended, news was released that the Jaguars would be signing him as a UDFA. He will be paired with Trevor Lawrence, as he is expected to compete for the backup position with Nick Mullins. This very well could be his best fit on paper.

Jaxson Moi - UDFA Deal with Rams (B)

Jaxson Moi runs during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is one of the more underrated additions, as adding a guy like Moi is giving the Rams more security in their depth on the defensive line. Moi isn't likely to find his way to the starting lineup this season, but he very well could make the 53-man roster for the franchise. Mini camp will determine a lot of these details, but this was an underrated addition for a team that needs more help on the interior of the offensive line.

Jalen McMurray - UDFA Deal with Titans (C)

Tennessee defensive back Jalen McMurray (6) during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jalen McMurray is one of my favorite players in the draft at the nickel position, as this is where I believe he projects as an NL player. McMurray is one of the first players the Titans brought in as a UDFA, but he isn't guaranteed a roster spot, as there will be many players competing for this spot. There are other teams he likely could have landed a guaranteed spot with, but if he goes out and shines the way many know he can, he will be just fine. At the minimum, I would look for McMurray to be a practice squad player.

Miles Kitselman - UDFA Deal with Lions (C+)

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (TE12) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Vols tight end is bound to get a spot with the Lions, as he is someone who can at least be used in blocking situations. Kitselman was one many thought could be drafted, but his terrible 40-yard-dash time dropped him against other tight ends in the draft. The Lions are getting a 53-man rostered guy out of Kitselman at a minimum, but it doesn't seem that he will be a player who plays very much as a vertical tight end.

Bryson Eason - UDFA Deal with 49ers (A-)

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Bryson Eason (DL09) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I may be more of a fan of this addition than most, but Eason was someone I had a fifth round grade for, and he is someone who has been a very solid player with the Vols for multiple seasons. Eason can find his way on to the field in his first season with the program if he pulls the right cards at camp, which I anticipate him to do. I do believe he has a very high upside, and is one of the better moves from UDFA among the full NFL. I love this, and the fans should too.

William Wright - UDFA Deal with Broncos (D+)

Tennessee defensive back William Wright (0) returns an interception for a touchdown during Tennessee's game against New Mexico State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

William Wright was a player who made the most out of every situation at Tennessee, as he appeared in every game during 2025, but was never a true starter until the bowl game. He was someone who had the tools to continue to get better, but with the Broncos, it will be hard for him to ever see the field. The Broncos made the right choice by giving the talented player a chance to compete for a spot on the roster, but it remains unknown if this is ever going to turn into a major move for the Broncos. Wright is deserving of a chance at the minimum, which should warm the hearts of Vols' fans.

Dominic Bailey - UDFA Deal with Texans (A+)

Tennessee defensive lineman Dominic Bailey (90) celebrating after the win over Florida in an NCAA college football game on November 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Houston Texans were in need of both an interior defensive lineman and an EDGE rusher, and the Texans got both in one player. This was a home run for the Texans, as they are adding the Vols sack leader from last season, and someone who could do it all on the defensive line. I find it hard to believe he won't make the roster, as I believe he could even see the field in this upcoming season after going undrafted. Bailey is one I am very excited to see in the NFL due to his talent and versatility.

Star Thomas - Camp Invite with Titans (D)

Star Thomas makes a catch during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former Tennessee running back was a great player for the Vols in his limited reps throughout the season due to eventually moving to a primary run attack with DeSean Bishop. Thomas is deserving of a UDFA deal, but not with the Titans, as the Titans have a full running back room at this moment. Too many than needed, which leaves many to believe that Thomas will not end up with the Titans, and will likely end up with a different NFL team.