Fast Five: Everything You Need To Know About Tennessee Vs. Florida
With the Tennessee vs. Florida game coming around the corner, Tennessee on SI opted to bring you a fast five. This article covers five players, facts, and storylines to pay attention to this weekend. Joseph Torviso joined Tennessee on SI from InsideTheGators.com.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Graham Mertz QB (SR)
Graham Mertz has been splitting reps with true freshman DJ Lagway at the QB position. Mertz would get hurt with a concussion in the season opener which would lead to a great start for Lagway against Samford. Since then the two would both play. As of late Mertz has been receiving around 66% of the snaps at the QB position. “If his offensive line keeps his jersey clean he will have a great game no matter the opponent,” Torviso states. Since the Mississippi State win Florida fans have started to quiet down about a full-time switch at QB.
Elijah Badger WR (SR)
Badger is the current leader for this team in catches, yards, and touchdowns. He has been the primary target so far this season with injuries hitting the wide receiver position early for Florida. “He is not just a deep threat but good in medium routes with great separation,” said Torviso. Badger will be a big play threat for Tennessee to stop. Badger would have a 77-yard play vs. Samford earlier in the season. “When needed he will make a huge play,” Torviso stated about Badger.
Eugene “Tre” Wilson
Wilson has been banged up this part of the season. He had a knee surgery which would sideline him and make him a game-time decision for the Texas A&M and UCF. Torviso believes that you could make the case that when he plays he is the best player if healthy. “He is arguably the best player when healthy,” said Torviso. Wilson is expected to be able to play in this game but the question remains how healthy will he be?
Shemar James LB (JR)
James is the leader of this Florida defense and has been a force to be reckoned with for the past two seasons. James already has 44% of the tackles he had last season. “Without a doubt, he is the best player on this defense,” Torviso stated when talking about James. He has shown great promise when reading receivers across the middle and stopping runs up-front. Former Gator James Bates has his opinions on Shemar James. “James is a unicorn. You don’t really see guys putting their bodies on the line for tackles. He reads the ball so well and puts himself in the position to make plays.”
Jason Marshall CB (SR)
Marshall is coming off a great game against a great wide receiver. He only gave up one catch to Kobe Hudson. Hudson would be held way short of his over/under line, which was set around 75 yards. He would have a little over 30. “He’s not shy to put his body on the line,” Torviso confirmed. Torviso would also go on to talk about where he stands amongst other defensive backs in this Florida system. “He is the best corner on this team.”
FIVE FACTS
Florida is 17-3 against Tennessee in the last 20 games.
Florida Head Coach Billy Napier is 1-1 vs. Tennessee.
Florida is 14-13 away from home against Tennessee but is 7-3 in the last 10.
Florida is 1-1 in conference play.
Florida hasn’t defeated Tennessee in Knoxville since 2020.
FIVE STORYLINES
Checker Neyland
This is the first and only Checker Neyland game of the season. In case you don’t know, Checker Neyland is a scenario where the fans of Tennessee each wear a white or orange shirt in their section to have the stadium in checkerboard format.
Napier Hasn’t Defeated Tennessee In Knoxville
The last time in Knoxville the Gators were defeated in 2022 as Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee Vols would finish the season 11-2.
Florida Will Use Two QBs
Tennessee will be forced to scheme against two QBs with different play styles. The QBs consist of DJ Lagway and Graham Mertz who have both played a large amount this season.
Tennessee Injury Bug
Tennessee could be without many starters including Squirrel White, Dont’e Thornton, Bryson Eason, Bru McCoy, and Christian Harrison who flips with Boo Carter. White, Harrison, and McCoy are listed as Probable. Thornton is listed as questionable and Eason isn’t on the injury report which is something to pay attention to.
The Vols Are Needing An Early Start
Tennessee cannot have a late or bad start. The Vols will need to jump out early and hold the lead in order to dominate this game like many anticipate them to.
PREDICTIONS
Caleb Sisk: 27-13 Vols
Joseph Torviso: 27-17 Vols
